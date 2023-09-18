Although the conference volleyball season is barely underway, we’re beginning to see some trends here in the region.

The usual powerhouses remain powerful. Norris City-Omaha-Enfield, which placed third at state last year in Class 1A, is again dominating opponents – big or small - with a 14-1 overall record, including a 3-0 mark in the Greater Egyptian Conference.

Carrier Mills deserves a shoutout as it is off to a 5-0 start in the league and stands 12-3 overall. Webber Township is the only other school in the conference with a winning record at 5-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.

The Massac County Patriots are another school continuing to post wins over opponents. The defending champion of the River-to-River Conference (Ohio Division) is off to a 16-5 start and is 2-0 in league play.

On Saturday, the Patriots captured their own tournament, going 5-0 and rallying to defeat an improving Du Quoin team in the title match.

The Murphysboro Red Devils bounced back from a home loss to Massac to post a straight-set win at Herrin Thursday. The Red Devils are 10-5 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Herrin (12-5 overall and 1-1 in league play) knocked off Carterville last week before falling to Murphy and remain a team capable of a strong late-season run as was the case last year in Class 3A.

Carterville is 10-6 overall and 0-1 in league play.

In the Mississippi Division, it’s shaping up to be a three-team race this fall. Pinckneyville is 2-0 in the league and 11-6 overall. Nashville is 12-3 overall and 1-0 in the league. Du Quoin is 1-1 in the division and 16-8 overall. 7

In the Black Diamond Conference West Division, Trico would appear to be the top team at 4-0 with a 10-2 overall mark. Christopher is pushing hard at 2-0 in the league and 9-7 overall. Vienna sits at 2-2 in conference play and is 8-3 overall.

In the West Division, Carmi-White County is off to a 4-0 start and is 14-1 overall. Fairfield is 1-0 in the league and 17-2 overall. Hamilton County remains strong at 12-4 (1-1) as is Edwards County at 13-5 (1-2).

Finally, in the South Egyptian Conference, Cobden is in first place at 4-0, but the Appleknockers are 6-11 overall. Century is at 3-0 in the league and is 9-3 overall. Agape Christian of Marion is 2-1 in the conference and 6-3 overall. Egyptian is still competitive at 2-2 in the league and 4-3 overall.

FOOTBALL

The football season is slowly, but surely coming into focus. We are now down to six undefeated teams through four weeks of the nine-week regular season.

Both Carterville and Murphysboro are unbeaten in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference at 4-0. Both teams won Friday by the same score of 49-0 with the Lions throttling the Herrin Tigers and the Red Devils cruising past Massac County.

Du Quoin is the lone unbeaten team in the Mississippi Division of the R2R. The Indians are 4-0 after a breathtaking 21-15 comeback win at Benton Friday. The Indians scored on a 77-yard pass play from Camden Waller to PJ Winters with 33 seconds left in the contest.

Marion is the lone unbeaten in the South Seven Conference at 4-0 after beating Christian County, Kentucky (Hopkinsville) 55-38 this past Friday.

There are also two teams with perfect records in the Black Diamond Conference. The Johnston City Indians, who advanced all the way to the state semifinals last year in Class 2A, are looking good again this year with a 4-0 mark. The Indians defended the home turf this past Friday, defeating a pretty good Fairfield team, 36-14.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville knocked off previously unbeaten Carmi-White County, 32-30, to stay perfect at 4-0.

The best 4-0 team so far?

To me, there is no clear-cut pick. Marion impressed spectators with its gutty home win over Mount Vernon. Murphysboro impressed fans with its domination of Carbondale. I haven’t seen Johnston City or Carterville play yet in person, but have been equally impressed with their performances.

Who is the best 3-1 team in our region?

My money would be on Harrisburg with Nashville and Carmi-White County nipping at their heels.

The best 2-2 team? I would have to go with my alma mater on this one and pick Carbondale as the Terriers knocked off Mount Vernon, also 2-2, earlier this season. Either of those 2-2 teams could beat any of our 4-0 teams on a given night.

The best 1-3 team?

I would have to say the Benton Rangers by far. The Rangers’ three losses have all come against unbeaten teams – Carterville, Murphysboro and Du Quoin.

THE NALLEY REPORT

Competing in just his third meet of the fall season, Marion's Dylon Nalley continues to dazzle.

The senior cross country runner won the Richard Spring Invite in Peoria Saturday, turning in a new school-record time of 14 minutes flat. That broke the meet record by 10 seconds previously held by five-time NCAA All-American Jon Davis, formerly with the University of Illinois.

It was also the second-fastest time in Illinois history for a meet held during the regular season. The fastest time was 13:57, held by NCAA champion Dylan Jacobs.

Nalley's nearest competitor Saturday was O'Fallon's Dylan Ybarra, who was clocked 20 seconds slower at 14:20.7.