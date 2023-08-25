An unrelenting heat wave forced the cancellation of several "fall" sporting events this week in Southern Illinois.

Not only were day events scuttled, but Friday night football games were pushed back to a later start time to ensure that the sun was no longer as devastating a factor.

Harrisburg High School Athletic Director Greg Langley said about a dozen daytime sporting events were canceled due to the heat this week. That not only included boys and girls golf, but also cross country, soccer and freshman football.

“Many of our practices were held indoors this week where it’s air-conditioned,” he said. “We also have an indoor golf simulator at our new field house. If there were any outdoors practices, they were held late in the evening.”

Langley said student-athletes were told repeatedly to eat and hydrate properly before, during and after events.

An athletic trainer was taking temperature readings on the field of play about every 30 minutes during the day Friday leading up to Harrisburg's home football opener against Anna-Jonesboro.

“All of this throws you out of your routine, but we got through it OK,” Langley said. “As for Friday’s home football game, we have big fans on the sidelines, ice baths available if needed, and plenty of water to drink. Our locker rooms are also air-conditioned. And we communicated with the game officials to allow for plenty of breaks during the game.”

So, just how unusual was this week of high temps and humidity?

Meteorologist Andy Lesage, from the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said it’s not unusual for temperatures to soar into the low-to-mid 90s in late August, but a sustained run in the upper 90s as was the case this week is not common for our region.

And when you add in the high volume of humidity with the dew point soaring into the 80s, the heat index shot up into the 110-to-115-degree range across the region, even reaching just over 120 on Friday in Marion.

“We’ve had three or four of those days this week and we might average one a year normally,” Lesage said.

Lesage said the increase in humidity to go along with the heat has made outdoor activities dangerous if exposed for long periods of time.

“With five or six straight days of upper 90-degree temperatures, high humidity and high heat indexes, a cumulative stress builds on the body and that can lead to heat-related illnesses,” Lesage said.

WHAT IS IHSA’S ROLE?

The Bloomington-based agency, which governs Illinois high school athletics, has instructed school administrators and coaches to follow the readings of a Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer and act accordingly within the guidelines established by the agency to help protect the student-athlete.

According to the National Weather Service, the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account: temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover (solar radiation). This differs from the heat index, which takes into consideration temperature and humidity and is calculated for shady areas.

Following is a breakdown of the IHSA’s plan in addressing the heat:

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Pre-Practice Preparation

Thirty minutes prior to the start of an activity, and minimally every 30 minutes after the start of the activity, temperature and humidity readings will be taken at the site of the activity. Use of a Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer is required. Record the readings in writing and maintain the information in files of the tournament manager and/or host school administration. Tournament managers may designate someone other than themselves to take these readings. Provide cooling stations such as shade, ice towels, misting fans, etc. for before, during, and after activity. Provide ample amounts of water. This means water should always be available and athletes should be able to take in as much water as they desire.

What the readings mean

GREEN CODED SIGN (79.9 and below): Normal Activities may commence. Provide at least three separate rest breaks each hour with a minimum duration of 3 minutes each during the workout.

YELLOW-CODED SIGN (80.0 - 84.5): Use discretion for intense or prolonged exercise. Provide at least three separate rest breaks each hour with a minimum duration of 5 minutes each. Cold Water Immersion must be available.

ORANGE-CODED SIGN (84.6- 87.5): Maximum practice time is 2 hours. Contests may conclude if the temperature moves to orange mid-game with the required breaks provided. No new contests may be started if the temperature is in this range. For football: Players are restricted to helmet, shoulder pads, and shorts during practice. If the WBGT rises to this level during practice, players may continue to work out wearing football pants without changing to shorts. For all sports: There must be 20 minutes of rest breaks distributed throughout each hour of practice. Cold Water Immersion must be available.

RED-CODED SIGN (87.6 - 89.9): Maximum practice time is 1 hour. For football: No protective equipment may be worn during practice, and there may be no conditioning activities. For all sports: There must be 20 min of rest breaks distributed throughout the hour of practice. Cold Water Immersion must be available. Consider postponing games or practices until a cooler time of day.

BLACK-CODED SIGN (89.9 and above): No outdoor workouts. Delay practice until a cooler WBGT is reached.

Additional things to note

Treatment of Exertional Heat Stroke and Cold-Water Immersion: In the event of potential Exertional Heat Stroke (EHS), each school participating in interscholastic sports shall be properly prepared and equipped to activate EMS and initiate rapid whole-body cooling using an evidence-based cooling modality.

The current best practice for the treatment of Exertional Heat Stroke is rapid whole-body cooling via Cold Water Immersion (CWI) on-site followed by transport to advanced medical care (Cool first transport second).

If whole-body CWI is not readily available, alternate evidence based whole-body cooling techniques can be utilized (e.g. TACO method).

The best practices shall be carried out by a licensed athletic trainer, designated health care provider, or EMS provider.

In the event that these medical providers are not available and heat illness is suspected, cooling should be initiated until advanced medical personnel arrives. The cooling modality shall be ready for immediate use when WBGT is at or above 80F. At WBGT temperatures below 80F the cooling modality should be readily available.

SAFETY TIPS

Drink lots of water and make sure to drink water before, during and after any activities. Add electrolytes, which help to hydrate the body and balance fluids in your body. Try drinks like Gatorade, Pedialyte, Liquid IV, and other drinks with added electrolytes. But remember, these do not replace water. Again, always drink water. Listen to your body. No one knows how you're feeling better than you do. If you are starting to feel like you need a break or to cool down, say something and do it. Player safety always comes first. Watch for symptoms of heat stress confusion/irritability like headache, dizziness, weakness/cramping, elevated body temperature and excessive sweating, as well as decreased urine output. Listen for changes. Make sure to check emails, socials, texts, and website notifications for changes in practice and game schedules to accommodate for safer activity times.

Among those following these guidelines this week is Carbondale football coach Bryan Lee.

"The weather has dictated our practice flow this week," said Lee. "Because of the heat, we practiced at night. So, that was actually an advantage with the game being played at night, too."

The Carbondale and Murphysboro football game that was originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. was moved to 8:30 p.m.

Lee said players wouldn't have to add pads and a helmet until the temperature reached the appropriate level.

"It's been a little extra stress on everybody, but we should be OK."