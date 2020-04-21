IHSA cancels all spring sports, summer contact days

“This isn’t the kind of news I wanted to send them over a text,” said Engelhardt. “I think the kids knew it was coming so there weren't a ton of tears shed. It was a unique situation for me because I kind of said goodbye to my seniors today.

“One of the toughest things to deal with right now is not knowing when we’re going to see our kids again because during this time we’re usually doing batting practice. Talking to them this morning we just miss seeing each other. You grow so much as a group of kids throughout the season.”

The Lady Panthers had high expectations leading into the season after earning three straight trips to the state finals. With 91 wins since the beginning of 2016, Pinckneyville had been crowned conference champions three years running.

Engelhardt added that athletes are missing out on the fundamental lessons of practices in regards to the IHSA’s second announcement to cancel summer contact days this year. While trying to find a silver lining, Engelhardt expects to see a lot of joy on the field once players and coaches can return to action.