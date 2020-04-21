IHSA cancels all spring sports, summer contact days

The Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday its decision to cancel all spring state tournaments.
The move is in conjunction with the announcement last week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education that schools will be shuttered for the rest of the school year.
The IHSA Board of Directors made the final announcement after meeting via video conference call Tuesday, when the Board also determined that summer contact days are canceled for this year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe.
In support of the decision by Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson added that it was the right decision to be made for the health and safety of the teams and general public.
Carterville’s Todd Rogers is one of the 10 principals appointed by the IHSA’s Board of Directors who sat in on Tuesday’s video conference call.
“I think for everybody involved in education right now, it’s been a difficult decision to make,” said Rogers. “The IHSA takes these decisions seriously and can only make those from the decisions made above us for health concerns. With any of our decisions we’re trying to think about what kind of hope we can give these kids.”
Pinckneyville softball coach Alan Engelhardt received an email Tuesday morning regarding the final decision, and was able to break the news to his seniors and the rest of the team via video conference call.
“This isn’t the kind of news I wanted to send them over a text,” said Engelhardt. “I think the kids knew it was coming so there weren't a ton of tears shed. It was a unique situation for me because I kind of said goodbye to my seniors today.
“One of the toughest things to deal with right now is not knowing when we’re going to see our kids again because during this time we’re usually doing batting practice. Talking to them this morning we just miss seeing each other. You grow so much as a group of kids throughout the season.”
The Lady Panthers had high expectations leading into the season after earning three straight trips to the state finals. With 91 wins since the beginning of 2016, Pinckneyville had been crowned conference champions three years running.
Engelhardt added that athletes are missing out on the fundamental lessons of practices in regards to the IHSA’s second announcement to cancel summer contact days this year. While trying to find a silver lining, Engelhardt expects to see a lot of joy on the field once players and coaches can return to action.
“The drive to win is definitely going to be there for everybody and I know our kids are going to be excited to get back onto the field,” Engelhardt said. “As a coach you enjoy seeing the shift in roles of a junior becoming a senior leader and a freshman growing into their own.”
The IHSA offers state tournaments in the following sports and activities in the spring: girls badminton, boys gymnastics, bass fishing, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls water polo, girls soccer, boys tennis, boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, baseball and softball.
The IHSA added in its news release that it will continue to communicate and monitor briefings from state officials, and based on those timelines, provide updates to its member schools as it relates to potential spring participation and summer contact days.
618-351-5178
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.