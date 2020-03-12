IHSA cancels Class 1A/2A boys basketball state championships, where Goreville was set to play

Goreville beat 34 of the 36 opponents it faced this year on its way to the Class 1A semifinals.
But the Blackcats — and the rest of the remaining teams in 1A and 2A — didn’t stand a chance against COVID-19.
Early Thursday night, the IHSA pivoted from its day-long stance that the state tournament would be played with limited admission and canceled the State Series’ remainder due to concerns about coronavirus. The decision came just over an hour after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recommended that any event with at least 250 people attending be canceled or postponed through May 1.
Goreville coach Todd Tripp played dual roles of competitor and educator when asked about the situation.
“I feel devastated and so do the kids,” he said from his Peoria hotel room. “We didn’t get a chance to finish the job we felt we could do this year. Getting up here is tough enough, and we had a chance to win the state championship. There’s seven other teams that feel the same way we do.
“There was nothing harder than telling the boys, because you could see it ripped the guts out of them. But the IHSA has a job to do, and it has to be safety first for everybody.”
Indeed, the IHSA stresses safety above all else at its State Series events. Before nearly every game, it has the public address announcer read a statement that affirms safety will be valued above all other attributes, including comfort of fans or participants.
Given that mandate, as well as the realization that there’s no how-to manual for dealing with a virus that has reached pandemic stage, the IHSA felt it had no choice but to stop its marquee event. It also canceled several other extracurricular activities, including Scholastic Bowl, Journalism, Drama, Debate and Music.
“It has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools,” said executive director Craig Anderson in a press release. “We feel for everyone who has been impacted, but must put the health and safety of all involved ahead of these events.”
The IHSA started the day with a press release just before 8 a.m. saying that it would conduct State Series events as scheduled, but limit participating schools to 60 fans each. At 1:30 p.m., the IHSA held a briefing at Peoria Civic Center reaffirming its decision, with comments from its board members and the Peoria County/City Health Department backing it up.
At that point, Tripp had no inkling things would turn towards a cancellation, although events in major college and professional sports gave him pause. Every Division I men’s and women’s tournament was stopped, while the NHL, MLB and MLS suspended operations.
Later on Thursday, the NCAA canceled all its winter and spring championships. That includes its lucrative men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as the College World Series and Women’s College World Series.
“When you see the NCAA cancel stuff and other states cancelling games,” Tripp said, “that was the feel we got this could change.”
Once Pritzker went public with his recommendation, the IHSA followed with a change of plans. Instead of waking up Friday morning and eating a team meal, then heading to the arena for a semifinal showdown with Roanoke-Benson, the Blackcats will board the bus and head south.
The best team — by record — in school history will have to be satisfied with winning its last game on Tuesday night in the 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional.
“Our goal was to win the last game, and I guess we did that,” Tripp said.