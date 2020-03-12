IHSA cancels Class 1A/2A boys basketball state championships, where Goreville was set to play

Goreville beat 34 of the 36 opponents it faced this year on its way to the Class 1A semifinals.

But the Blackcats — and the rest of the remaining teams in 1A and 2A — didn’t stand a chance against COVID-19.

Early Thursday night, the IHSA pivoted from its day-long stance that the state tournament would be played with limited admission and canceled the State Series’ remainder due to concerns about coronavirus. The decision came just over an hour after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recommended that any event with at least 250 people attending be canceled or postponed through May 1.

Goreville coach Todd Tripp played dual roles of competitor and educator when asked about the situation.

“I feel devastated and so do the kids,” he said from his Peoria hotel room. “We didn’t get a chance to finish the job we felt we could do this year. Getting up here is tough enough, and we had a chance to win the state championship. There’s seven other teams that feel the same way we do.

“There was nothing harder than telling the boys, because you could see it ripped the guts out of them. But the IHSA has a job to do, and it has to be safety first for everybody.”