IHSA caps crowds to 60 fans per school Class 1A/2A games this weekend, others

In a preemptive move aimed at reducing the potential spread of COVID-19, the Illinois High School Association on Thursday morning announced that attendance at State Series games and other IHSA events would be severely limited through March 28.

No more than 60 fans per school will be allowed for this weekend's Class 1A/2A state tournament at Peoria Civic Center, as well as any Class 3A/4A sectional, super-sectional and state tournament games. The same restriction is in place for Scholastic Bowl, Debate State Finals and Drama/Group Interpreation sectionals and state finals.

The IHSA implemented that plan after consulting with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department. Full refunds will be available for those who purchased tickets for the upcoming events.

Goreville is scheduled to play Roanoke-Benson at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1A semifinals. It will play Saturday at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. in the third place or championship game, barring further schedule changes by the IHSA.

