IHSA caps crowds to 60 fans per school Class 1A/2A games this weekend, others

In a preemptive move aimed at reducing the potential spread of COVID-19, the Illinois High School Association on Thursday morning announced that attendance at State Series games and other IHSA events would be severely limited through March 28.
No more than 60 fans per school will be allowed for this weekend's Class 1A/2A state tournament at Peoria Civic Center, as well as any Class 3A/4A sectional, super-sectional and state tournament games. The same restriction is in place for Scholastic Bowl, Debate State Finals and Drama/Group Interpreation sectionals and state finals.
The IHSA implemented that plan after consulting with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department. Full refunds will be available for those who purchased tickets for the upcoming events.
Goreville is scheduled to play Roanoke-Benson at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1A semifinals. It will play Saturday at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. in the third place or championship game, barring further schedule changes by the IHSA.
“This was a difficult decision shaped by thoughtful deliberation set against a truly unprecedented backdrop,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson in a news release. “IHSA Basketball is America’s Original March madness, and we recognize this tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the competing teams, communities and fans.
“Ultimately, though, we have to put the health and safety of the students, along with the general public, ahead of the spectacle of the event. This is and remains a fluid situation. It is important that our member schools and fans understand that events outside any of our control could lead to further changes over the coming hours and days.”
The decision comes after a seismic Wednesday that saw the NBA suspend its schedule until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was learned Thursday that one of Gobert’s teammates, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive.
Several major college conferences also announced plans to limit fan attendance for their postseason tournaments, and the NCAA said it would cap attendance to family members for its men’s and women’s basketball championships.
On Thursday morning, the American Athletic Conference, Big 10 Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, Conference USA, Western Athletic Conference and Southeastern Conference announced they would cancel their men’s basketball tournaments. Major League Soccer opted to suspend its schedule for 30 days.