A tip of the hat is in order for Murphysboro High School Athletic Director Len Novara, who will be retiring after this next school year concludes.

The Murphysboro school district is advertising the position, which also includes assistant principal duties.

Perhaps former Marion High School football coach Kerry Martin summed it up best when he said on social media, “First class all the way! Enjoy your last year and I appreciate your professionalism and support. May the Lord bless you and your family.”

Novara acknowledged the warm sentiments from Martin and others in a reply post and said he is looking forward to an eventful year of athletics at the school.

Novara has relentlessly promoted Red Devil athletes and coaches over the years, and in recent years, has provided myriad photos, videos, and statistics of individual and team accomplishments.

As organized as they come, the Murphysboro native has also provided a detailed account of athletic records both within the school and for the entire River-to-River Conference and has been a big help to media working on game stories and features.

As a side note, he has had pizza and soft drinks ready and waiting for the media at home football games and provides reporters with names and contact numbers for any of his high school coaches.

At his job since 2000, Novara will be missed. He has certainly set the bar high for his successor. A more detailed account of his contributions as Murphysboro High School Athletic Director will be forthcoming at a later date in The Southern.

NEW FIELD

Du Quoin High School is in the process of installing artificial turf for the softball infield for the first time.

According to Athletic Director Derek Beard, the infield will be brown in color with dark green patches behind home plate and alongside the dugouts. New sod will also be placed in the shallow part of the outfield that connects with the artificial surface.

Beard said work has also been done to the drainage system at the facility with a new scoreboard earmarked for next year or the near future.

Beard added that the football field turf was replaced a year ago and that the baseball turf is scheduled to be replaced next year.

Funding for the field was made possible through a combination of city and county sales tax revenue.

NEW COACH

Carbondale High School has a new baseball coach. Derrick Raney, an assistant coach for the Terriers, will take over the head coaching reins, replacing Scott Hankey.

Hankey coached two different stints at Carbondale. He compiled a 60-83 record in six seasons from 2005 through 2010 and went 66-67 the last six years (2018 through 2023).

For his career, Hankey has won 126 games and lost 150.