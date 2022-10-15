Boys Soccer | Althoff claims Class 1A regionals championship win over Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Belleville Althoff scored the lone goal in the first half and added six more in the second to eliminate Murphysboro, 7-0, in the IHSA Class 1A Boys Soccer regional championship game Saturday morning on the turf at “Doc” Bencini Field.

“Murphysboro came out ready to play today and they gave us all we wanted the first half for sure,” said Belleville Althoff coach Skip Birdsong. “We talked at halftime and our wanted to continue to battle and fight. Finally we got lucky and stuck some in. Once the floodgates got open that’s what it was.”

The veteran Crusaders (23-1), the reigning No. 2 team in the state, were too much for the young Red Devils, which had four freshmen and two sophomores in their starting lineup. The Crusaders won its 22nd straight game, its second straight regional title and its sixth in the last seven seasons to host the Sectionals starting with Breese Mater Dei Tuesday. The Knights (6-11-4) are on a two-game winning streak posting two shutouts.

“We played Mater Dei earlier and beat them, 4-0, but it will be a different game - they are playing really well,” Birdsong said. “It will be good challenge on Tuesday night.”

Murphysboro (18-4-1) finished its record-setting season beginning with its first River-to-River Conference championship and ended with the most wins for the boys, while also tying the girls for the most wins for either Red Devil soccer team topping the 13 wins achieved by the 2018 boys team that won the team’s only regional title.

“I was tickled pink at the halftime score,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “The boys played really well, but I kept losing players. We’re not deep and I had two players who couldn’t even play today, so I had a roster of 14 or 15 players at the beginning of the game. When you two or three of those, especially two starters, it makes it really challenging, so I’m very proud of the boys. We won 18 games and I didn’t have a full roster past the first week of the season. Next year we lose three seniors and I hope we have six to eight freshmen coming in so we can continue to build with bigger classes that gives us a greater opportunity to build a program that will continue to win 18 or more games a season to win conference and hopefully win some more regionals.”

The Red Devils came into the playoffs as the 15th ranked 1A team in the state while the Crusaders were ranked No. 1.

“We’ve been ranked in the top 20 all year long,” Lydy said. “This was our only loss of the season at 'Doc' Bencini this year and it was against this team, so that is nothing to hold our heads down on.”

The Red Devils lost freshman outside midfielder Landon Worthen in the first half - replaced by fellow freshman Braeshawn Wyatt - and lost co-leading scorer David “D.J.” Taylor later.

“We’re playing six freshmen against a team of predominantly seniors who got second in state last year and will probably win state this year,” Lydy said.

The Crusaders had two early scoring chances to start the game, but both three minutes and 13 seconds into the game and the second two minutes and 11 seconds later just missed connecting for a shot on goal.

Murphysboro had the first legitimate scoring chance with 29:33 remaining in the first half when Cade Brooks, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Massac County in the semifinals, got free along the left side and Crusader goalkeeper Andy Weir had to make a stretching save on his hard shot.

Althoff finally got its passing together with 17:15 remaining in the first half to take a 1-0 on a goal from the right side into the left corner of the net by Brody Brugger for his 16th goal of the season.

With 11:08 remaining Gomric, who scored the first two goals in the 10-0 win over Mount Carmel in the semifinals, just missed connecting on a header in front of an open net.

With six minutes left in the half, Gomric was hit in the head on a hard shot by a teammate and had to be helped from the field and didn’t return for the remainder of the first half.

With 4:15 remaining, Max Gilliand got free in front of Keyshaun Wills, but the Red Devils junior goalkeeper made the hand save.

The Crusaders took the second half kick and immediately began pressing with Wills who had to make a big-time save on Finley Williams at the 52 second mark and Althoff just missed another good scoring chance 30 seconds later.

Althoff upped its lead to 2-0 with 33:10 left in the game on a goal by Gomric. It was his Gomric's 13th goal of the season.

The Crusaders upped is lead to 3-0 with 27:50 remaining on a header by Ryan Myatt. Myatt scored again with 14:18 left on a shot from outside the box into the lower left corner of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

One minute and 27 seconds later, Ethan Karban scored his second goal of the season to up the lead to 5-0. With 11:13 remaining, Jake Pollack scored his team-leading 23rd goal and 45 seconds later, Kyle Fitting tipped in a goal to up the score to 7-0. It was Fitting's 11th goal.