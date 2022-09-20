Boys Soccer | Carterville hands Murphysboro first conference loss

Sophomore Keith Layson’s goal with 3:26 remaining proved to be all Keegan Weber and the Carterville-Herrin Lions needed to hand Murphysboro its first conference loss in a River-to-River boys soccer game on the turf at Lions Field on Tuesday night.

“I was incredibly proud of how stingy we were making them settle for quite a few shots outside the 18,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “They tried to push the ball out wide and our backline really supported one another and kept them in front of them. Being patient and frustrating them was incredible.”

Carterville-Herrin improved to 4-3-1 overall and 3-3-1 in the conference whille Murphysboro had its two-game winning streak snapped to fall to 11-3 and 6-1 in the conference standings.

“They know we are a good offensive team, so they were packing back for a purpose,” said Murphysboro coach Mike Lydy.

Carterville started to press the offensive with about seven minutes left in the game. Layton was thwarted with 6:07 remaining by a diving save from the Red Devils goalkeeper Keyshaun Weber.

“We played the same game plan we did in the first half, but the boys just connected better,” Lennox said. “The our midfielders just took over. It was a gut check.”

Two and a half minutes later, Weber stopped a shot by Santiago Albuixech, but the Lions maintained possession keeping the pressure on the Devil’s defense to set up the game-winner 17 seconds later.

“We were playing counter-attack since Murphy lost the ball,” Layson said. “We already had more players on the left side, so I decided to play a through-ball to Elliot (Burge). He went all the way back to that left corner and he played me a ball where I controlled it and then I had a volley to finish it. I knew it was going to be a goal.”

The game was scoreless at the half with Red Devils out-shooting the Lions 3-0, but kick saves on the last two by Weber with 14:04 and 5:26 remaining kept the game scoreless.

The Lions came out of the halftime with offense on their minds with Layson getting the first shot at the 1:05 mark, but Wills made a diving save.

With 33:36 remaining, Murphysboro seemingly took the lead, but the goal was called back on an off-sides.

Burge had another good chance to score on Carterville 2:38 later, but again Wills was able to make the save.

Murphysboro kept control with Weber having to make four good saves, and Weber was only tested twice over the next 23 minutes.

“Our four-man backline is all new and they are jelling as a unit,” Lennox said. “Hatcher Bickett, Michael Cagle, Jake Mason and Camdin Ward along with Weber are steering the ship.”