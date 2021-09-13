Boys Soccer | Godinez leads Anna-Jonesboro to win over Massac County

ANNA — Senior Romeo Godinez’s first goal came with 15:06 remaining in the game and his second came with 6.5 seconds left to lead Anna-Jonesboro to a 2-0 win over Massac County in a River-to-River boys soccer match Monday afternoon.
“We kept our non-losing streak going the hard way,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Mark Boomer. “We dropped to their level a little bit, so we just had to make it up and get our heads back into the game.”
The win extended the Wildcats streak to seven straight (six wins and a tie with Murphysboro) as Anna-Jonesboro upped its record to 6-2-2 and 4-0-1 in the conference while Massac County suffered its fourth straight loss to drop to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the River-to-River.
“We played it pretty well, so I was pleased with the effort,” said Massac County coach Kyle Reinwald. “Credit to their keeper. He is probably the best keeper in the conference. The theme of the season right now is we just can’t get over the hump.”
The game-winning goal started with a corner kick from the left side that was booted all the way over to the other side of the net before coming back to Godinez. The two goals upped Godinez’ season total to 11.
“I saw it coming over the top and my teammate was right there in front of me,” Godinez said. “I was hoping he didn’t get it because I was wide open in the back. When it did get through I just one-touched it in mid-air perfectly into the goal. The last goal the goalkeeper kicked it. I read where the ball was going to go, so I just got it and shot it. Even though we haven’t lost in seven games, I still think we can still improve and play better.”
Massac County out-shot the Wildcats 6-3, but there were seven other scoring chances in the scoreless first half that resulted in three Anna-Jonesboro shots that sailed over the net and one more that missed the net to the right.
Massac County sophomore forward Isaac Hosman had the first shot on goal at the 9:48 mark, but the Wildcats senior goalkeeper Bryce Henry stopped the shot that came from in front of him.
With 1:29 left in the first half, Anna-Jonesboro crashed the box and was able to get a good shot out of the scrum in front of the Patriot’s goalkeeper Ashton Reinwald, but the freshman was able to make the save.
Massac County came out of the intermission and immediately began to pressure the Wildcats with senior Noah Elliott testing Henry at the 3:28 mark with a shot from the left side.
Godinez, who had a shot go over the net in the first half, got open 6:07 later, but his shot missed to the left.
Massac County then had two good scoring chances four minutes later in a span of 82 seconds, but Henry stood tall and made both saves.
Henry was tested three more times in the last eight minutes making the save on the first two scoring chances and the third ending with the shot going over the net.