Boys Soccer | Godinez leads Anna-Jonesboro to win over Massac County

ANNA — Senior Romeo Godinez’s first goal came with 15:06 remaining in the game and his second came with 6.5 seconds left to lead Anna-Jonesboro to a 2-0 win over Massac County in a River-to-River boys soccer match Monday afternoon.

“We kept our non-losing streak going the hard way,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Mark Boomer. “We dropped to their level a little bit, so we just had to make it up and get our heads back into the game.”

The win extended the Wildcats streak to seven straight (six wins and a tie with Murphysboro) as Anna-Jonesboro upped its record to 6-2-2 and 4-0-1 in the conference while Massac County suffered its fourth straight loss to drop to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the River-to-River.

“We played it pretty well, so I was pleased with the effort,” said Massac County coach Kyle Reinwald. “Credit to their keeper. He is probably the best keeper in the conference. The theme of the season right now is we just can’t get over the hump.”

The game-winning goal started with a corner kick from the left side that was booted all the way over to the other side of the net before coming back to Godinez. The two goals upped Godinez’ season total to 11.