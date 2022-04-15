Girls Soccer | Bruce leads Marion to win over Carterville-Herrin

CARTERVILLE — Senior Margaux Bruce scored three goals to get Marion back on the winning track with a 4-1 win over Carterville-Herrin in a non-conference girls soccer game on Friday afternoon in Carterville.

“Margaux has a knack for finding the back of the net,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “She takes a lot of shots and we want her to. The team battled the whole game, but I really liked how they played in the second half.”

Marion (14-2) came into the game on a two-game losing streak after losing to St. Charles East, 3-0, in their final game of the Fralish Cup Showcase and 2-0 to Belleville Althoff.

We’re back on the winning track,” Clark said. “I was glad to see us bounce back today after playing two really tough teams in a row. Actually we battled with Althoff closer than we ever have. So it’s nice to know our measuring stick for where we want to go the rest of the season when we get another chance at them as we head into postseason.”

Carterville-Herrin fell to 6-4-1 on the season.

“We started the match well – I thought the first five to eight minutes we looked pretty composed – and then we kind of fell off,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “We weren’t as competitive individually and that kind of looked like we didn’t have a lot of belief.”

The Wildcats took the early lead on Bruce’s fourth shot of the game when the senior got free along the left side following a pass from Haylee Lambert that she sent into the lower right corner of the net with 21:56 remaining in the first half.

“Those defenders are really good, so when I got the ball I had to make a move and dribble past them,” Bruce said. “I had to score because once we score we would have momentum, so I shot it and it went in and that is when I knew we had that momentum.”

Carterville-Herrin had a good scoring opportunity with 3:58 remaining when Audri Strothmann got free down the middle after a good pass, but her shot went wide right.

Marion upped its lead to 2-0 with 1:45 left in the first half when Lambert passed to Abby Surburg, who found Morgan Isaacs open on the right side.

Marion out-shot Carterville-Herrin 9-1 in the first half, with Sydney Stuck making seven saves and the only official shot on goal by the Lady Lions was easily handled by Addison Wall.

The Wildcats drew first blood in the second half on Bruce’s second goal of the game. The play started with Kyra Graham gaining possession on the left side just outside the box. Once the ball went inside, Surburg passed to Bruce for the goal with 33:26 left in the game.

“Carterville was compacting the ball just slightly, so I didn’t think I could dribble past them again - I thought maybe that was a one-time deal – so when I had the ball and I was open I had to shoot it,” Bruce said. “So I shot as hard as I could and it curved in right over the goalie and under the crossbar.”

With 21 minutes remaining, Strothmann got a mini-break behind the defense, but her shot was wide left. Three minutes and 15 seconds later, Strothmann got a pass from Hillary Siemer and scored her 13th goal of the season to cut the lead to 3-1 with 17:45 remaining.

Bruce scored her third goal with 2:03 remaining. Marion finished with a 14-2 edge in shots on goal.

“Kyra was on the right side and she was battling that defender,” Bruce said. “She kind of got the ball slightly past her and then it was a race between me and the goalie. She was running at me and then started sliding, so I chipped it over her to get it in because I knew if I kept it on the ground she could just get it.”

