Girls Soccer | Carbondale scores seven goals in first half to beat Centralia

CARBONDALE — It took 10 minutes before the first goal was scored, but that broke the dam with Carbondale scoring three goals in a 3:12 span in a 7-0 win over Centralia in a girls South Seven Conference soccer match at the Fralish Soccer Complex on Tuesday.

“It was kind of bumpy at first, but they eventually started to play and finish their opportunities,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “One thing about this team is they like to get each other going. Most of our goals are off assists.”

For the Terriers, it was the third win in a row to up their record to 4-1 and 2-0 in the conference, while the Annies fell to 1-3 and 0-2. The Terriers are back in action Thursday hosting rival Marion who has started the season 7-0 and comes in with six straight shutouts.

“Marion is always the big game that everybody is always looking forward to,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to it. I feel like we kind of left things unsettled for us coming off our 1-0 loss to them in the regional.”

Jordan Grubbs scored three goals and Anna Schutz scored two as the Terriers out-shot the Annies 11-1 in the first half with sophomore goalkeeper Aurora Frierdich making one save on the only shot. Freshman Averie Summerlin replaced her in the second and didn’t face any shots during her 20 minutes between the pipes. It was the third shutout of the season for the Terriers.

The Terriers opened the scoring at the 10:23 mark on a rebound goal by Emma Bickel off a shot up front by sophomore Jordan Grubbs. For the junior forward it was her fifth goal of the season.

“When anyone shoots I want to crash the goal, because you never know if the goalie is going to bounce it back out, so I guess I was there at the right moment to tap it in,” Bickel said. “It was definitely a slow start. Even our warm-up today was a little slow. With everything going on this week with playing Marion at the end we got to get situated and ready to play, so we tried to incorporate some things we want to add for Marion to see how it works.”

One minute and 43 seconds later, Schurz took a pass from Elle Bandz and dribbled past three defenders to score.

“The play was out wide and it was coming across the box and I was just trying to get an open shot and I finally found it,” Schurz said. “Goals are not what matters – it matters how the team performs. At this point it’s a matter of finding our team chemistry, so we can communicate and connect balls.”

It took just another 1:28 for Grubbs to score when she got behind the defense following a pass from Bickel and was able to get the ball away from Annies goalkeeper Kaylee Bierman and tap it into the net. Bierman was hurt on the play and had to leave the game.

“I feel very bad I really hope she is OK,” Grubbs said. “It was just a really good breakaway and it was a really good pass.”

With 23:06 remaining in the first half, Grubbs scored her second goal on a rebound shot off a shot by sophomore outside midfielder Daphne Johnson. Two minutes and six seconds later, Bandz scored her first goal of the season to up the lead to 5-0.

“There was a lot of chaos in the box at the time, so I figured there was no point in trying to play it back out because there were too many people in the way, so I just shot it,” Grubbs said.

Schurz scored her second goal of the game and seventh of the season off a pass from Grubbs into the left side of the net with 2:35 remaining.

“We played a little one-two out wide and then she came across and the defender missed it and it found me and I found the goal,” Schurz said.

Grubbs scored with 19 seconds left on a shot from the middle to give the Terriers a 7-0 lead at the half and trigger the mercy rule, which cut the second half time from 40 minutes to 20 minutes.

“I knew we were only one goal away from being able to shorten the second half, so I really wanted to get there so everybody could be ready for Thursday,” Grubbs said. “I was at the top of the box and knew I could make the goal if I tried, so I just took my time with it and went for it.”

