Girls Soccer | Marion defeats Carbondale on late penalty kick

CARBONDALE — In the first big matchup of the young season, Marion rallied from a 2-0 first half deficit to force overtime and beat Carbondale on Sophie Shrum’s penalty kick, 3-2, to remain undefeated in a South Seven girls soccer match on a cold and rainy Thursday afternoon on the turf of Frank Bleyer Field.

On the second set of penalty kicks after two scoreless overtime periods, Norah Pease was up first for the Terriers and her shot just missed the left post leaving it up to Shrum for the win and the junior backliner buried the ball into the lower left corner to send Marion’s traveling fans home happy.

“I’ve only taken one PK before, so I was a little bit nervous,” Shrum said. “I usually play in the back, but I knew everyone was supporting me, so I had confidence. I knew if I missed everyone would be OK with it, but I wanted it to be over.”

Marion improved to 8-0 on the season and 1-0 in the South Seven while Carbondale fell to 4-2 and suffered its first conference loss to drop to 2-1.

“It was absolutely a battle,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “Carbondale is really good this year. They didn’t lose a lot of seniors and their sophomores are a year more mature and they have a lot of good freshmen.”

Marion scored two goals in the final 12 minutes to force overtime, but neither team could score in the two 10 minutes periods with Carbondale taking the only two shots on goal in the first overtime and neither team threatening to score in the second.

“We can score some goals, but you also have to play the other side of the ball and unfortunately in the second half we let two get away from us,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “Our confidence took a hit and our game plan fell apart.”

In the first bank of five penalty kicks, both teams made their first three with Carbondale’s Julia Oberg hitting the left post on the second one. On the fourth, Marion goalkeeper Addison Wall made a save on a low shot destined for inside of the right post by McKenna Hickey to give the Wildcats the lead.

Marion made its fourth shot and Carbondale made its fifth, but Lily Garrett’s shot sailed over the net to send the game into the second set of penalty kicks during which the first miss matched up with a goal would end the game.

The Terriers broke the Wildcats streak of six straight shutouts just 7:35 into the game when Oberg streaked down the right sideline and blasted a shot just before the outside defender got to her and beat Marion’s senior goalkeeper Addison Wall into the left corner of the net.

The Terriers upped their lead to 2-0 with 13:06 remaining in the half on Anna Schurz’s eighth goal of the season.

Marion had a good chance to cut the lead just before the half when the Wildcats got possession of the ball to the right of the net with 30 seconds left, but the crossing pass 11 seconds later trickled through the box and out the other side.

“We do a good job of being able to finish,” Davis said. “It started with the beautiful ball from Anna to find Julia and that was a great finish. Then the combination between Emma to squeeze that ball into Anna’s feet on the give-and-go for her to finish the way she did.”

The momentum changed with 12 minutes remaining in regulation time when Emma Bickel split the defense and had an open shot on the net, but Sophia Wallace, who had replaced Wall between the pipes seven minutes earlier, made the save on the shot.

“Once we scored we started believing again and it made them realize things had shifted a little bit,” Clark said. “They have a lot of speed, so we had to figure out what formation and matchups were going to work for us."

Marion came roaring down the field and 37 seconds later Margaux Bruce scored an unassisted goal to get the Wildcats back into the game. Marion kept the pressure on and three minutes and 54 seconds later Garrett launched a corner kick from the left side and Haylee Lambert headed the ball into the net to tie the game with 7:29 remaining.

