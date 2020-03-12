Girls Soccer | Marion hopes to build on last season

The returning starters are seniors Ashton Hawk, Olivia Cripps and Maddie Olson and juniors Annabelle Barnstable, Ainsley Farmer, Kelby Weber and Madison Poshard. In addition to Stuck, Amanda Howerton and Audri Strothman started as freshmen with freshman Diedra Rogers getting a lot of playing time.

Carbondale (9-16-0) suffered through its first losing season since Coach Ortez Davis took over in 2012.

Davis lost five seniors, including outside midfielder Sage Nelsen and outside defensive back Emma Turk, and will be without middle midfielder Macey Davis, who decided not to return for her senior season.

However, Davis has seven returning starters to build around in three seniors defensive sweeper Audrey Meador, midfielder Rose Kippenbrock and forward Aisha Ruperto, three juniors goalkeeper Ella Summerlin, forward/center midfielder Torrey Taylor and outside defensive back Jodie Meredith and sophomore forward/center midfielder Ana Schurz.

“Last year was a rough year because we had some girls who played huge roles who had to learn on the fly,” Davis said. “From what I’ve seen so far we will be better than last year. We have more pieces to be a more complete team. We’re going to be young, but the talent is there. All they need is the maturity.”