Girls Tennis | Carbondale dominates singles matches to defeat Benton

BENTON — The Carbondale girls tennis team pulled off a 5-3 victory to defeat Benton at Benton Park on Tuesday in a non-conference battle after the Rangerettes won earlier in the season.

On Aug. 25, Mike Butler’s Lady Terriers team lost to Benton 4-3 after a faulty timer caused the lights to shut off before the competition could finish. The team got their revenge and improved to a 16-5 record on Tuesday after winning the Annie invitational on Saturday out of eight teams.

Both Skylar and Eislee Moore continued their dominant performances in singles matches after winning on Saturday; Skylar defeated Benton’s No. 1 Taylor Moore in a 10-4 decision on Tuesday followed by Eislee’s 10-8 win over Benton’s No. 3 Adriana Tonn.

Benton’s No. 2 singles player, Madison Kreiner, took a hardfought 10-6 victory over Carbondale’s Longmei Ge. Carbondale’s Jessie Harper has fought her way back from surgery recovery and defeated Jersey Smith 10-3 in No. 4 singles.

Then it was Benton’s Chloe Hill shutting out Carbondale’s Emma Shick 10-0 in No. 5 singles while Daphne Johnson won her No. 6 singles match against Mckenzie Andrews 10-1.

“We knew coming into this that this is one of the toughest teams we’ll see,” Benton coach Alyssa Williams said with her team falling to an 8-1 record. “We expected this, we expected it to be close. The first time we saw them we didn’t get to finish that match and it was still a toss up.

“We technically won the match 4-3 by default, but it could have still gone either way and at that point it was undecided. They’re a good team and we expected to see a good team.”

Benton was led in doubles matches by its No. 1 and No. 2 duos. Kreiner and Tonn teamed up to defeat Carbondale’s top pair of Harper and Ge, 10-4.

Then it was Moore and Smith leading the way for the Rangerettes in No. 2 doubles with a 10-7 match win over Moore and Johnson.

Carbondale’s silver lining came in No. 3 doubles when Aja Banks and Lauren Mueller won a 10-5 battle over Hill and Andrews to prevent Benton from a clean sweep. The Lady Terriers went into singles matches trailing 2-1, but Butler gave his girls two words of advice to pull off the 5-3 singles win.

“Choose happy,” Butler told his players after doubles ended. “That’s what I wanted them to think the entire time and they finished what they needed to.”

The Lady Terriers will travel to Marion next Tuesday for possibly their last match before hosting the South Seven Conference tournament on Oct. 9. Butler said the team is trying to schedule a match against Waterloo next Thursday, but remains unsure if that will happen.

With no conference tournament for Benton, the Rangerettes will travel to Marion on Thursday before getting ready for IHSA sectionals at Herrin on Oct. 15.

