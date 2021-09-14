Girls Tennis | Carbondale rolls to victory over Marion

"I just had to get out of my own head," Moore said of her victory against Bruce. "She's a very good player and we had a lot of good points, but I knew I could do it."

Moore said that the biggest obstacle she faced when playing Bruce was “getting out of her own head.” Moore recovered before going on to win her doubles match with partner Emma Shick in a 6-1, 6-0 set sweep over junior Hope Ziegler and sophomore Bella Parrilli.

The senior then watched her younger sister edge out a tough match in No. 2 singles as Eislee continued to fill in for Harper. Skylar credited her sister for overcoming the same mental battle she faced.

“Sometimes I fall into overthinking and not trusting my power,” said Moore. “I think that (Eislee) has gotten better over time. Same thing, she just has to get out of her head because we can do it if we pursue it.”

Almost simultaneously, Ge earned a singles match win over Ziegler (6-1, 6-2); Shick defeated Hannah McNichols (6-3, 6-2); Daphne Johnson won over Parrilli (6-1, 7-5); and Aja Banks capped off the singles match sweep with an individual victory over Maggie Lang (6-4, 6-2).

Carbondale’s Julia Oberg and Lauren Mueller then put the cherry on top of Butler’s night with a doubles win over Lang and Rylan Gulley (6-2, 7-6).