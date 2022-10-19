Girls Tennis | Carbondale's Moore reaches for singles tennis glory at state meet

Carbondale junior Skylar Moore became the first-ever girls tennis player at CCHS to be seeded by coaches Wednesday ahead of the state meet, which gets underway at 8 a.m. Thursday at various sites in the Chicago area.

Moore, who possesses a 28-2 overall record, was seeded 16th.

"It's all about surviving and advancing at this level," said Terriers head coach Mike Butler. "I'm thrilled for Skylar. She is well deserving of the seed. And if she is fortunate enough to win her first two matches Thursday against unseeded players, she will likely meet up with the No. 1 seed (Lily Brecknock of Oak Park)."

A three times sectional champion, Moore opens with Abby Golembiewski of Sycamore. The match will be played at Elk Grove High School. If Moore wins, she will next face the winner of the Reese Rundle (Danville) vs. Mia Trudo (Normal University).

Other locals competing in the singles division are Benton's Adriana Tonn and Marion's Rylan Gulley.

Tonn will tangle with Sabrina Sifuentez, a senior from Oak Forest. That match will be played at Oak Forest High School. Should Tonn win, she would meet the winner of the match featuring Olivia Tinsley of Alton Marquette and Lorenza Foster-Simbulan of Glenbard South.

Gulley will square off with Colleen Larry, a junior from Decatur St. Theresa. Should she win, she would meet the winner of Evie Schuetz of Quincy Notre Dame and Megan Trifilio of Oak Park.

Marion head coach Carrie Watson said any wins that Gulley can manage at state are simply "icing on the cake" as she unexpectedly upset Carbondale's Daphne Johnson to advance to state.

"The way she played at the sectional should lead to Rylan moving up the ladder from a No. 4 singles player with us to one of our top three next year," Watson said. "What I like about her play is that she is a pusher. She is going to give it everything she's got."

Watson said the cold weather in Chicago makes it difficult on the players, who have grown accustomed to warm-weather tennis this fall.

"We played up here in sleet in 2019 when Margaux Bruce and Nicole Siddick made it to state. The schools up here would have an advantage when it comes to playing in cold weather."

Benton head coach Kevin Hamilton said he likes the way his junior singles player - Adriana Tonn - has been working in practice.

"She qualified for state as a freshman in doubles, but COVID wiped that tournament out two years ago. She then qualified for state in doubles again last year, but this year, she has qualified in singles play. I think she has a good chance to win a couple of matches here. She doesn't play a seeded opponent in the first round,"

Turning to doubles play, the Herrin Tigers 1-2 punch of juniors Karli Mann and Jersey Summers will take on Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck of Fagther McGivney High School. Both are freshmen. The match will be played at Schaumburg High School.

Should the Tigers win that one, they would face the winner of Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker of Ottawa or Sanskriti Sarav and Paola Almeda of Chicago University High.

The Carbondale tandem of Julia Oberg and Eislee Moore will battle Chicago Latin's Mia Bianco and Mia Lapiere. Should they win, they would meet the winner of Meghan Tiemens and Lily JaBaay of Chicago Christian or the team of Audery Litfin and Jillian Paulson of Wheaton Academy. That match will be played at Palatine High School.

And the Mount Vernon doubles team of Alice Feltrin and Katie Fisher will compete against Danielle Savin and Anna Beth Woolf of Winnetka at Schaumburg. Should the Lady Rams advance, they would meet the winner of the match between Lily Graham and Kimber Calvert of Paris or the duo of Leah Meghrian and Sophie Muir of Dunlap.