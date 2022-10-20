Girls Tennis | Local athletes compete at state tournament

No Southern Illinois girls tennis players advanced to the semifinal round of the state tournament, but several did leave their mark, posting a handful of victories Thursday in preliminary-round matches.

The top singles player from the region - junior Skylar Moore of Carbondale - opened with a straight-set win over Abby Golembiewski of Sycamore, 6-3, 6-1. She then got bumped into the back draw or consolation bracket when she fell to Reese Rundle of Danville, also in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Moore bounced back to defeat Julia Musgrave of Rochester, 6-0, 6-4, and then lost in one final back draw match, 6-2, 6-2 to Corona Chen from Chicago University, thus ending Skylar's postseason run. She finishes the fall season 30-4.

The Terriers' doubles team of senior Julia Oberg and sophomore Eislee Moore lost two of its three matches. The Carbondale duo opened with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to the No. 3 seed, Mia Bianco and Mia Lapiere of Chicago Latin High School. The girls then beat Meghan Tiemens and Lili JaBaay of Chicago Christian, 6-3, 6-2; before falling to McKinley Saffel and Caty Burton of Troy Triad, 6-4, 6-3.

Carbondale head coach Mike Butler said he was "thrilled" that his three state participants performed so valiantly Thursday on the state's biggest stage.

"These three girls go into the record book as having all won at least one match at state this year," he said. "Our doubles team had a particularly hard road, but played the No. 3 seed tough in a loss. They then fought back to beat a good team from Chicago Christian and then lost to the sectional champions from Triad. Julia Oberg, our senior, played well. She will be missed."

Butler said Skylar Moore did not have the best luck in the way of draws.

"She lost in the second round to the Danville girl who is a rising star. She came back to beat a really talented Rochester player, but then lost to a player from another Chicago private school.

"Some days, the ball bounces your way and some days it doesn't," Butler said. "Skylar had an outstanding season. Conference champion. Sectional champion for the third time. State tournament for the third time. She will work hard in the offseason and come back next year focused on playing matches on Friday and Saturday."

Benton junior Adriana Tonn won two of four matches on the day. She won her opening-round match over Sabrina Sifuentez, a senior from Oak Forest, 6-1, 6-1. She then fell to Lorenza Foster-Simbulan of Glenbard South, 6-3, 6-1, before bouncing back in the back draw to beat Kailey Johnson of Washington, 6-0, 6-4. Tonn trailed in that second set, 4-2. She lost her final match of the day to Abby Stiles of Coal City, 6-1, 6-2.

"Adriana made history today," said Rangers head coach Kevin Hamilton. "She is the first player in school history to win two singles matches at state. She ended up playing four matches altogether, eight sets, and 61 games. That's a pretty busy day. I was very proud of her."

Tonn said she, too, was pleased with her play.

"Yeah, I feel pretty good about the way I played today. I thought I did well. The competition was just so good. We don't get to see that every often in Southern Illinois."

Herrin's doubles team of Karli Mann and Jersey Summers lost its opening-round match to Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck of Father McGivney High School in Glen Carbon, 6-3, 7-5; bounced back to beat Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker of Ottawa Township, 7-4, 6-2; and were then bumped from the tourney following a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Ally McCarthy and Callie Streitz of Joliet Catholic.

"I thought the girls played pretty well today," said Herrin head coach Matt Snell. "It's just that the competition up here is at a different level."

Marion's Rylan Gulley dropped both of her matches in singles play, 6-0, 6-0, to Colleen Larry of Decatur St. Theresa, and 6-0, 6-1 to Evie Schuetz of Quincy Notre Dame.

"It was absolutely miserable weather here today," said Marion head coach Carrie Watson. "I think the moment overwhelmed Rylan. You come up here to state with aspirations of playing well and then sometimes you don't. I just hope this doesn't deter her from her goals next year. I will be counting on her to be an impactful player on our team."