Prep Girls Soccer | Seniors miss out on final season

“I thought this could have been the year we crossed the bridge from being very good to great,” Verbeck said. “Not only did we have 10 great seniors in terms of both leadership and ability, but we had underclassmen that could fill out the depth chart, so we had a lot of depth. I think they could have done some pretty amazing things.”

With 10 seniors, the Wildcats were poised to make a deep playoff run.

“Our senior class in the three years they got to play averaged the previous school record in wins,” Verbeck said. “I think we would have an opportunity to break the 20 wins record this year with this group. It’s pretty disappointing for them to lose their senior year in terms of the opportunities to break other records. But I will say this group has such strong character I think they will do great things in life.”

The Pinckneyville Lady Panthers were to begin varsity play for the first time in its three-year history after playing junior varsity for the past two seasons.

“Our first game was going to be on St. Patty’s Day (March 17) and I got the girls green shirts to wear that day and they were all excited,” said Pinckneyville coach Jay Ray. “Those two weeks before we got shut down, we pushed them hard and they were ready. I let them keep the shirts.”