Prep Girls Tennis | Carbondale sweeps singles in conference win over Centralia

Then Carbondale senior Longmei Ge won her singles match with a pair of 6-0 set sweeps against Centralia’s Sophia Barrow. Daphne Johnson (7-5, 6-4), Aja Banks (6-2, 6-1) and Emma Shick (4-6, 6-3, 10-15) also enjoyed single match victories for the Lady Terriers.

“I think the team did really well,” said Ge. “Centralia’s a good team and I’m glad that we rose to the occasion; especially in singles where we came back and won some third set tiebreakers.”

“Longmei is my true leader,” said Butler. “She’s led the summer workouts and is the edge that drives this team.”

Ge matched up with fellow senior Emily Fulk for the No. 1 doubles match against Mann and Kessler for Centralia, but it was the Lady Orphans power duo that won the decision, 10-4. Madison Francois and Addyson McDonal also led Centralia to a doubles match victory over Aja Banks and Josie Hall, 10-2, but Carbondale broke the sweep with a Shick and Julia Obers victory over Barrow and Avery Mayer in a 10-4 decision.

Centralia coach Blake Freels admitted his team is “young and inexperienced” with a roster that features just one senior, four juniors, eight sophomores and six freshmen.