Prep Girls Tennis | Carbondale sweeps singles in conference win over Centralia

CARBONDALE — There’s hope in Carbondale this fall that head coach Mike Butler and the Lady Terriers’ tennis program can compete for the top spot of the South Seven Conference.
With a conference win over Centralia on Tuesday, Carbondale improved its season record to 9-3 despite dealing with injuries early in the season. The Lady Terriers won one of three doubles matches, but highlighted their evening with a 6-0 sweep in the singles matches.
Butler noted that his team’s biggest struggle early on has been “mental toughness,” but liked the resiliency he saw in the team’s win.
“In singles today we showed a ‘refuse to lose’ attitude that I liked,” said Butler. “It wasn’t our best day hitting the ball, but I was proud of the effort and how we finished the singles part.
“Now, doubles… it gave me a chance to see a couple younger players that usually sit because not having to play a few of our girls gave some other kids opportunities.”
Carbondale seized those opportunities in singles play when sophomore Skylar Moore defeated Centralia sophomore Marlie Mann in No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-1). Moore returns as the conference MVP from a season ago, while her sister, Eislee Moore, filled in for senior Jessie Harper in No. 2 singles with a three-set win over Centralia’s lone senior Ali Kessler (7-5, 1-6, 12-10).
Then Carbondale senior Longmei Ge won her singles match with a pair of 6-0 set sweeps against Centralia’s Sophia Barrow. Daphne Johnson (7-5, 6-4), Aja Banks (6-2, 6-1) and Emma Shick (4-6, 6-3, 10-15) also enjoyed single match victories for the Lady Terriers.
“I think the team did really well,” said Ge. “Centralia’s a good team and I’m glad that we rose to the occasion; especially in singles where we came back and won some third set tiebreakers.”
“Longmei is my true leader,” said Butler. “She’s led the summer workouts and is the edge that drives this team.”
Ge matched up with fellow senior Emily Fulk for the No. 1 doubles match against Mann and Kessler for Centralia, but it was the Lady Orphans power duo that won the decision, 10-4. Madison Francois and Addyson McDonal also led Centralia to a doubles match victory over Aja Banks and Josie Hall, 10-2, but Carbondale broke the sweep with a Shick and Julia Obers victory over Barrow and Avery Mayer in a 10-4 decision.
Centralia coach Blake Freels admitted his team is “young and inexperienced” with a roster that features just one senior, four juniors, eight sophomores and six freshmen.
“The competition today was good for our younger girls,” said Freels. “It always ends up working out at the end of the season after facing good teams like Carbondale early in the season because we finish better than we start. That’s our goal we strive for every year — just to be our best come conference tournament and come sectionals.”
Carbondale will host the South Seven Conference tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Lady Terriers finished second behind Belleville Althoff in the conference last fall, but are eyeing a long-awaited crown after placing second in each of the past seven seasons since their last conference trophy in 2014.
“Althoff is tremendous, as always,” Butler said of the South Seven Conference this year. “I have deep respect for them and like our chances for the second spot. I think that you will see a battle for third between Centralia, Marion and Mount Vernon, but right now our focus is one day at a time.”
Carbondale will return home on Wednesday for a head-to-head match against Carmi-White County.
Ge knows her team will be ready.
“Because some of our girls are injured, I think today allowed some of our younger players to grow into their own,” she said. “Carmi tomorrow is another opportunity. They hit hard and make us work.”
