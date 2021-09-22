Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Baltimore Ravens' lesson to young athletes on SNF

In the closing moments of Sunday night’s AFC showdown between the Lamar Jackson led Baltimore Ravens and Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs, Ravens coach John Harbaugh asked his quarterback an important question on fourth and short.

“Lamar!... Lamar!... Do you want to go for this?,” Harbaugh shouted from the sideline.

That would have been like Phil Jackson asking Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant if they wanted to take the game winning shot.

Only Jackson’s decision for Baltimore was a little different, because rather than facing one or two defenders for the game winner he was set to face 11 screaming Chiefs defenders ready to stuff him at the line of scrimmage. It ended up being the correct play call as Jackson pushed forward for the first down to run the clock out and pick up a 36-35 victory over a Kansas City team that has appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls.

Jackson’s response during his postgame interview was even more enjoyable when one reporter asked about the sideline conversation with Harbaugh: “Coach asked, ‘you wanna go for it?’... I’m like hell yeah, and I said it again.”

Going into the matchup, I didn’t think Baltimore stood much of a chance against Kansas City after the Ravens entered Week 2 with 12 players already on injured reserve. Baltimore had already lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 while the Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, so it was tough to get a read on how good the Ravens were while playing with second string cornerbacks and fourth, fifth string running backs.

The game didn’t start out well for Jackson when he threw an interception to Tyrann Mathieu that was returned for a touchdown to put his team behind 7-0 early. The Ravens would trail by as much as 35-24 heading into the fourth quarter, but Jackson led the offense back using his arm and legs to outscore the Chiefs 12-0 in the final quarter.

Jackson ended up throwing a second interception to finish 18 of 26 throwing for 239 passing yards and one touchdown. Not to mention he also became the fastest NFL quarterback ever to surpass 3,000 rushing yards for a career after finishing with 107 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City’s run defense.

There was a lot that went right for Baltimore late in this game, including a Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble that set the Ravens offense up for their go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The rookie defender that caused the fumble, Odafe Oweh, was selected 31st overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft… a draft pick the Ravens acquired during the offseason when they shipped offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City.

Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that the Ravens-Chiefs game was the most watched SNF game in three years.

“Chiefs-Ravens registered a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) average of approximately 20.8 million viewers across NBC TV, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms - marking the largest Week 2 NBC SNF audience since Giants-Cowboys in 2018 (21.0 million TAD viewers) and up 13% from last year's Week 2 SNF game (18.4 million TAD for Patriots-Seahawks, 9/20/20),” wrote SI’s Todd Karpovich.

It was a perfect game for millions to watch because those final moments between Harbaugh and Jackson taught lessons about trust, humility and leadership.

I spoke with Flora head football coach Brian Tackitt this week about the importance of having a ‘short memory’ following a loss, and I think for Jackson to shake off those early turnovers to win the game shows the importance of forgetting and moving on.

Then there’s the trust and leadership between player and coach; Harbaugh entrusted Jackson to get the job done and Jackson trusted his coach's play calling — the rest is history.

These are the types of lessons all athletes need to learn at a young age. Not only in sports, but in everyday life.

Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.

