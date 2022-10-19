Sports Column | John Homan: Covering soccer was a new challenge

When a non-soccer guy like me covers a match, it's like explaining to a chimpanzee how to play chess. It's not easy. At best, it's a work in progress.

I had the pleasure of watching and providing coverage for not one, but two regional semifinal soccer matches at Harrisburg's Michael Herrin Field on Tuesday.

Or should I have said pitch?

For the record, Waterloo beat Anna-Jonesboro 6-0 in the first match and Marion defeated the host Bulldogs, 3-1, in the second match. I would like to publicly thank Harrisburg Athletic Director Greg Langley for my accommodations in the press box and full usage of the field Wi-Fi.

The cuisine in the concession stand was wonderful, too, as somebody working there made some tasty homemade chili.

And the new field? It was first class all the way.

Try as I might, I could not figure out so many things. Why are offensive players continuously called for offsides?

What exactly do you have to do to get a yellow card?

Does a second infraction require a red card and disqualification from the match, or can the offender in question receive a second yellow card, forcing him to the sideline, but allowing him to return to the action later?

What is the difference between a free kick and penalty kick?

Why was there extra time added at the end of each half at a Murphysboro at Marion match earlier this fall, but no extra time added to the clock in either regional match Tuesday?

Why can't teams pull the goalie like they can in hockey to try to get a man advantage when trailing a match late?

If there are so many concussions that come about when players use their head to strike the ball, why not use a softer ball?

And for people like me who know next to nothing (or should I say nil) about the world's most popular sport, why can't it be announced who scores the goal and who is credited with the assist?

Why can't coaches call a timeout?

It also would have helped me immensely if Harrisburg would have worn large white numbers on their purple jerseys rather than dark numbers to make them more visible from the press box, especially when it's dark outside.

As you can see, I have more questions than answers about how the game of soccer is played.

That said, I did at least enjoy the second match. It was competitive and there was ample action on both ends. It was also a little chippy at times between the players, but nothing appeared to get out of hand.

And although there was no overflow crowd, a couple hundred braved the cold temps with hot chocolate in hand and voiced their pleasure and displeasure with the officials' calls throughout the second match.

I also got to see players in each game score the hat trick (three individual goals), as well as a human eraser in the form of Marion senior goalie Nehemiah Goodman.

I don't know what his size is, but he looked like a giant defending the goal for the Wildcats with the athleticism of a lightweight boxer - lightning quick. He also had the wingspan of an NBA center.

Marion will square off with Waterloo at 5 p.m. Saturday at Harrisburg for the regional championship.

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL

We will post a story online Saturday evening after it is announced by the IHSA who from our region has qualified for the playoffs in each class and who the opponent will be.

Automatic qualifiers to date include: Johnston City, Carmi-White County and Sesser-Valier out of the Black Diamond Conference; Carterville and Nashville from the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference; Benton and Murphysboro from the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference; and Mount Vernon from the South Seven Conference.

Those five-win teams who are likely in the playoffs and in search of a sixth win this weekend include: Marion and Centralia from the South Seven; Fairfield from the Black Diamond and Harrisburg from the Ohio Division of the River-to-River.

SALUKI NEWS

The SIU men's basketball team has been picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference race, according to a preseason poll. Drake is picked to finish first followed by Bradley and the Salukis. Missouri State is picked fourth. Northern Iowa was chosen fifth followed by Belmont, Indiana State, Murray State, Valparaiso, Illinois State, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Evansville.

Seniors Marcus Domask and Lance Jones were named to the MVC preseason All-Conference teams.

The SIU women's soccer team has lost its head coach, at least for now. Craig Roberts was placed on administrative leave by the university for an unspecified reason. Assistant coaches Alyssa Krause and Matt Ball will assume Roberts' duties. The postseason gets underway Oct. 27.