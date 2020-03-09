Youth will be served this season in boys prep tennis

Last year, out of the four local singles players and the four doubles teams that qualified for the Class 1A boys tennis state tournament, six of the 12 players were seniors.

So, that leaves five seniors and one junior from Carbondale, Mount Vernon, Marion and Herrin back to make another run for the elusive spot on the podium at the state tournament at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

Carbondale (18-9) is coming off its 12th sectional title and its third in the last four seasons. Coach Mike Butler lost three seniors off that club.

“It’s been a fun ride for my 20 years as coach this year,” Butler said. “We’ve had many great players since our first sectional title in 2003, which was the senior year of Stephen Yau.

"However, it’s a little different story now. We’re not as talented on the top as we have been over the last decade, but we’re very solid down to nine. The God-given ability is not there, but I like their heart and I like their hustle. We’re not going to shock anybody up top, but we’re going to gain points throughout the match and the sectional at the lower levels. We’re not rebuilding or reloading either, but I don’t know what to classify it yet. So we’re going to keep it steady as she goes and try to be as solid as we can.”