COBDEN — Bigger may not always be better, but it most certainly is when describing the construction of a new gymnasium.

Cobden High School’s main gym has been out of play for the last two seasons. The boys basketball and girls volleyball teams had to temporarily move their home games to Jonesboro Junior High School.

There were even a few occasions when the boys played games at Carbondale Community High School and John A. Logan College.

But that will soon be a distant memory as the steel framework of a new gym has been formed with a roof soon to follow.

“Things are coming along quite well,” said Cobden coach Karl Sweitzer. “As of now, it would appear that the gym should be ready to use by early December. If we’re lucky, maybe a little sooner.”

Sweitzer said the new gym is much larger than the old one.

“I think it will have a seating capacity of 1,000 and will be big enough for us to host a sectional tournament. The old gym held about 600 tops.”

The new structure will be attached to the lobby, but not the high school building itself.

“Seating will fill up three sides of the gym,” Sweitzer said. “The fourth will be an open area between the lobby and the gym, so people can actually see the far end of the floor from the lobby. I think that’s pretty cool.”

There will also be six new basketball goals; a new scoreboard; possibly a video board; a new weight room; new locker room; a walking track at ground level; and new scorer’s table inside the new gym. The old scoreboard was installed in the auxiliary gym, which houses physical education classes and girls basketball games.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Sweitzer said. “It’s exciting for the entire community. We’re very much looking forward to playing our games there next season. It will be nice to actually get to play our home games at home.”

Cobden High School volleyball coach Hanna LeFevre said her team has been negatively impacted by playing its home games on the road.

"The student section, for example, wasn't nearly as large the last couple of years, because some of the students either aren't old enough to drive or don't want to drive 15-to-20 miles to get to the match in Jonesboro," LeFevre said. "And there's the comfort aspect, too. While we are more used to playing in Jonesboro now for what will be a third season, it's just not the same as playing at your own school. Volleyball is a big mind game where teams can go on runs pretty quick. If you don't feel like you have a home-court advantage, you sometimes play like it. It's just a different feel."

LeFevre added that the Appleknockers will have to endure one more season of road trips for home matches.

"Our season starts in August and wraps up by the end of October or first week in November. The new gym won't be ready that soon," she said. "That's unfortunate for the five or six seniors who will play for us this fall."

Without the aid of home-court advantage, the Cobden spikers finished 12-24 last fall. The boys basketball team was 13-18 last season, including a 5-3 finish in the South Egyptian Conference, good for fourth place.