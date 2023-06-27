I have seen and written about some amazing things in my 40-plus years of sports coverage – individual and team state championships, injury comebacks; gritty battles between evenly-matched opponents, and player and coaching milestones to name a few.

But I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like what unfolded the last couple of weeks with Pinckneyville’s Karsen Konkel.

For those of you who haven’t heard, Konkel, a senior-to-be at Pinckneyville Community High School, made a verbal commitment to the University of Illinois last week to play football for the Fighting Illini in 2024 after quickly catching the eye of college recruiters.

Kudos to him. I couldn’t be happier as there are so few athletes from our region who land Division I scholarship offers, especially from Big Ten schools.

What makes this story so extraordinary to me is that Konkel is a known quantity in basketball, not football.

In basketball, he helped lead the Panthers to the Carbondale Super-Sectional. In basketball, he was named River-to-River All-Conference, All-South, and Honorable Mention All-State.

In football, he has played a little over five varsity high school games covering two seasons due to injury.

So, how did all this happen? Why did Big Ten schools like Michigan State and Illinois, as well as Southeastern Conference member Arkansas offer Konkel a scholarship despite having played so few games to date? How did summer camp workouts tip the scales in Konkel’s favor?

To answer these questions and more, I touched base with a guy who has seen and coached far more football than most – Mike Rude. Rude has coached football for more than 50 years that included successful runs at Anna-Jonesboro, Marion, Johnston City, and now Sesser-Valier – a team he co-coaches with John Shadowens.

Rude said Konkel’s success story is somewhat unusual, but he totally gets it.

“I think football coaches at schools like Illinois (Bret Bielema) look at much more than what he has done on the football field at Pinckneyville, a program that has not enjoyed much success in football,” Rude said.

“They look at what Konkel did on the basketball floor. They look at his (6-foot-6) body. They see the speed and skills that he demonstates and figure they can redshirt him a year, get him on their weight and nutrition program, and practice with the team for a full year. You wouldn’t believe how different physically some of these kids are after a redshirt year.”

Rude said it’s the athlete’s potential, not always what was accomplished on the gridiron that drives the scholarship offer, pointing out that there have been many instances in which basketball players have transformed into highly successful football players.

A few that come to mind who transitioned from college basketball to pro football include: Antonio Gates, a former All-Pro tight end with the San Diego and LA Chargers; Tony Gonzalez, a Hall of Fame tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs; Jimmy Graham, an All-Pro tight end with the New Orleans Saints; and Julius Peppers, an All-Pro defensive end with the Carolina Panthers.

Konkel is a tight end with Pinckneyville, but is used often as a wide receiver and running back with sprinter speed.

“Multiple-sport athletes appeal to college (and professional) coaches,” Rude said. “As a coach, I want to see more than a player’s highlight film. Show me how he played when facing adversity. This isn’t a new approach by any means, but it is unusual that someone who has played so few varsity games has received Division I offers.”