Prep Baseball | Nine-run inning sends Harrisburg home

CARBONDALE — In winning 26 of their first 27 games and capturing a sectional title, the Harrisburg baseball team frequently buried opponents with big innings.
It also stopped them with solid pitching and good defense.
And on Monday night, the Bulldogs appeared on track to earn a trip to the Class 2A semifinals when they opened up a 7-0 second inning lead over Freeburg at Itchy Jones Stadium.
Then the Midgets turned Harrisburg's formula against it.
A six-run second inning got them back into contention and a nine-run fourth inning settled the outcome in a 15-8 verdict.
Eleven straight Freeburg hitters reached base in the fourth as Bulldogs coach Jay Thompson called on four different hitters in a futile attempt to quell the rally.
“We kept thinking if we could find one guy that could get them to hit one off the end of the bat, we might get out of the inning,” Thompson said. “Instead, they just kept hitting barrels. We battled, but we just couldn’t get them out.”
The biggest of many Midget hits in the inning was a three-run homer to left by Will Frerking. Colin Brueggemann added a two-run single through a drawn-in infield.
Reliever Kamden Casey earned the win with 4 1/3 innings of shutout work for Freeburg (34-3), which plays a de facto road game against University High of Normal at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
The script was definitely flipped from the game's first 1 1/2 innings, which sounded like a Harrisburg pep rally.
The Bulldogs (26-1) collected five hits off the hard-throwing Brueggemann, who entered the game as one of the top performers in the metro-east this year, in a six-run first and knocked him out after just one-third of an inning. Singles by Javie Beal and Colby Morse, along with Krayton Morse getting hit by a pitch, loaded the sacks with no outs.
Noah Boon's fielder's choice bouncer to second scored Beal, followed by Ben Brombaugh's RBI single to right for a 2-0 lead. Following a bunt single by Andrew Bittle that reloaded the bases, Riley King slapped a two-run single to right and Bittle scored from first, thanks to a throwing error. Jackson Pittman capped the inning with a two-out RBI single to right.
Krayton Morse made it 7-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly that scored Beal. And then from out of nowhere, Freeburg got back in the game with considerable help from walks.
A sacrifice fly by Frerking got the Midgets on the board. Boon issued four walks in the frame, the last two loading the bases for Brueggemann. He unloaded them with a three-run double to right-center and then scored on a throwing error.
“Giving up a Little League grand slam hurt,” Thompson said. “We had two errors on that play. That was one run we could have prevented.
Beal relieved Boon but gave up two singles, followed by a double steal and a throwing error into center field that plated Freeburg's sixth run.
Harrisburg briefly regained traction in the third. Beal worked a bases loaded walk after falling behind 1-2 in the count, giving it an 8-6 lead. He then worked a scoreless bottom of the inning.
That was just about the end of the Bulldog highlights for this one, aside from Brombaugh's rifle throw from center that cut down a runner at the plate to end the fifth.
Eight Harrisburg seniors, six of whom started, played their last high school game. As Brombaugh’s outfield assist and Bittle’s hustle down the line that made a routine grounder close in his last at-bat of a seven-run game his team wasn’t going to win attest, the Bulldogs were in grind mode even when the outcome was assured.
“They have nothing to be ashamed of,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a bunch of seniors that are going to play in college. This has been a fantastic group, and these guys are going on to be successful in life.”