Prep Cross Country | Carbondale prepared for a full season of away meets

A restriction to SIU facilities has forced Carbondale High School’s cross country teams into a strict away schedule for the fall season.
Carbondale fans are accustomed to quick car rides beyond Itchy Jones Stadium for cross country meets, but amid a pandemic the Terriers schedule requires more travelling than usual. The team has already traveled twice to Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex in Marion, but prepare for longer trips in the near future, including one to Salem High School on Sept. 10.
Carbondale’s trip north to Salem is its longest trip on schedule, while schools still await regional championship locations from the IHSA based on guidance from the IDPH. This week, the Terriers hit the road for a meet Thursday in Mount Vernon to try and build on the team's current momentum.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to figure a place out to host meets in Carbondale during the shortened season,” Terriers coach Greg Storm said after Thursday’s victory in Marion. “So, for now, we’ll be traveling and doing the best we can with the regional we’ve got.”
With this year's cross country season scheduled to end on Oct. 24, the Terriers still have six meets remaining before regionals start. The South Seven Conference meet will be held at Foundation Park in Centralia on Oct. 15, which is one that Storm expects his team to win.
“For us, we always build every season towards a state series,” said Storm. “Now we have to shift our focus and get ready for a regional, and definitely a conference and hopefully we can make it that far.”
According to Athletic Director Mark Albertini, Carbondale is still in search of a secondary location for meets moving forward. Albertini plans to stay prepared in case the IHSA needs Carbondale to host any Class 2A regional meet.
“We’re in the same boat as SIU because we’re not allowing travel baseball and softball teams to use our facilities either,” Albertini said in a Monday phone conversation. “In Carbondale, there really isn’t a big type park, so I’ve drove around and eyed a few locations that could possibly make for a course.”
Soccer fields seem to make the best alternative option for cross country meets according to Albertini. He stated that CHS is eyeing Parrish Fields based on its ability to accommodate enough people for a meet. Moving into next year, the school would consider reaching out to park districts for meets as a secondary option alongside SIU.
Carbondale is joined by Belleville Althoff and Cahokia as schools in the South Seven that won’t host meets this season. Instead conference schools will lean on facilities at Marion, Mount Vernon and Centralia.
“Those are going to be the big three schools carrying the weight for us this season,” said Albertini. “It was honestly hard enough for us to find meets because of the River-to-River decision to keep competition within that conference.”
Out of state meets have been a big staple in Carbondale’s schedule as well, but with those off the table, Albertini said the school was scrambling for opportunities. The current away schedule came after multiple AD’s and coaches in the conference met to figure out the best solution.
“Our cross country runners have been out getting good composure in recent years,” said Albertini. “From a faculty standpoint, there are no current issues other than making sure people are staying healthy and safe.”
Team bus rides have become a main focal point of safety based on restrictions from the IDPH that limit 50 passengers to a bus with windows rolled down and every person wearing a mask.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson eased those restrictions in an email recently sent out to schools, which has helped Carbondale’s situation according to Albertini.
