Prep Cross Country | Carbondale prepared for a full season of away meets

“For us, we always build every season towards a state series,” said Storm. “Now we have to shift our focus and get ready for a regional, and definitely a conference and hopefully we can make it that far.”

According to Athletic Director Mark Albertini, Carbondale is still in search of a secondary location for meets moving forward. Albertini plans to stay prepared in case the IHSA needs Carbondale to host any Class 2A regional meet.

“We’re in the same boat as SIU because we’re not allowing travel baseball and softball teams to use our facilities either,” Albertini said in a Monday phone conversation. “In Carbondale, there really isn’t a big type park, so I’ve drove around and eyed a few locations that could possibly make for a course.”

Soccer fields seem to make the best alternative option for cross country meets according to Albertini. He stated that CHS is eyeing Parrish Fields based on its ability to accommodate enough people for a meet. Moving into next year, the school would consider reaching out to park districts for meets as a secondary option alongside SIU.

Carbondale is joined by Belleville Althoff and Cahokia as schools in the South Seven that won’t host meets this season. Instead conference schools will lean on facilities at Marion, Mount Vernon and Centralia.