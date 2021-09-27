Prep Cross Country | Carterville, Steeleville capture team titles at Lions Invite

CARTERVILLE — Sophomore Ahry Comer of Pope County waltzed away with medalist honors in the girls race of the Carterville Lions Cross Country Invitational on Monday afternoon.

Comer turned in a time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds, outpacing junior Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro and freshman Ellary Blakey of Herrin, who finished second and third respectively. There were 69 runners altogether.

"It felt really good to win," said Comer, "especially since my legs were hurting a little. I had trained a lot over the weekend. I was hoping I wouldn't have to push myself too hard today as we have a lot of meets coming up this week. Fortunately, I didn't have to."

Comer said she has progressed quite a bit as a runner since her freshman year.

"I started training more intensely this summer and have gotten my times down by a couple of minutes," she said. "My fastest time this fall is 17:44."

Comer said her goal is to capture a regional title, place high at sectional and qualify for the state meet.

"That would be really big. I am excited about the idea and hoping to make it to state," she said. "Last year, I was injured and didn't even get to run in the regional."

Pope County head coach James Forthman said Comer was involved in a car accident that severely impacted a foot. Fortunately, she was able to overcome the injury through rehabilitation.

"Ahry is a pretty special kid," Forthman said. "She's been running competitively since the fifth grade. She runs with great heart and determination. She worked hard all summer to get to the level she is at now. I think she has the desire to be the best in the state."

Winning the boys race Monday was Red Bud senior Nick Fehr, whose winning time was an even 16 minutes over the 2.9-mile course. There were 103 runners.

"I was really going for the win today," Fehr said. "My time was kind of irrelevant to me because I just ran the fastest time of my life this past Saturday (15:51) at a meet in Smithton. What makes winning this meet so good was that it involves so many of the same runners that I will see at the regional meet."

Fehr said injuries had slowed his development as a runner the last couple of years. This year, however, has been different. He is healthy and making consistent progress. The senior said he can't deny that qualifying for state has been on his mind quite a bit of late.

"It's been my dream to go up to Detweiller Park (Peoria) and make All-State. That's a big goal of mine," Fehr said.

Fehr's mother, Julie, is one of the coaches for the Red Bud cross country squad.

"I've been coaching Nick since the fifth grade and I don't think that's ever been a problem," she said when asked if it's difficult to separate her role as a parent vs. coach. "Nick is very coachable. The last couple of years, he has battled a lot of bone growth issues. He went from 5-foot, 6 inches as an underclassman to 6-foot, 1 in a relatively short amount of time. He's just now starting to grow into his body. You can see he has quicker starts and his cadence and gait are much more consistent. He really wants to win, and he's worked so hard to get to this point."

Placing second to Fehr on Monday was Christian Rees of Steeleville. Third went to Ruben Pullum of Herrin.

The Warriors of Steeleville captured the team title on the boys side with a score of 42. Nashville was second with 56 points followed by Herrin (92), Fairfield (107), Carterville (119) and Anna-Jonesboro (186).

The host Lions captured the girls team title with a score of 48. Hamilton County was second at 72. Sparta was third at 78. Murphysboro was fourth at 83. Nashville finished fifth with 85 points and Fairfield was sixth at 134.

Lions head coach Nancy Adams was elated with her team's victory.

"This is the first time that we have run against Hamilton County this fall and I am ecstatic with the results," she said. "This is pretty much the same field that we will run against in the regional. We've got a young group of girls, but they're learning a lot. They've done a great job for me so far."

The Lady Lions team consists of Molly Robertson, Macey Lentz, Megan Fleege, Lillian Carsrud, Lexi Watts and Hannah Dunn.

Herrin head coach Dusty Mallow said he was pleased to see his top female runner place third overall and top male runner do the same.

"Ellary Blakey has placed in the top five the last few meets," Mallow said. "She has done very well, especially for a freshman. Ellary is a hard worker with a lot of natural ability. I think she has a very bright future ahead."

Mallow added that Pullum continues to improve as a distance runner.

"He looks like a senior when he runs - so strong and confident. Ruben has been a great leader on this team and has done a great job for us the last couple of years."

Also competing for the Tigers at Carterville were Waylon Hall (11th overall), Cameron Christ, Riley Chrostoski and Grant Ellet.

