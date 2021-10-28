Prep Football | Carmi-White County opens playoffs at Mater Dei

Carmi-White County gets an early start on the IHSA football playoffs Friday night when it travels to unbeaten Breese Mater Dei at 7:15 p.m. for a first round game in the Class 2A bracket.

Kurt Simon's 13th-seeded Bulldogs are 6-3 on the year and led by running back Isaac King, who has 1,797 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. King needs 75 yards for the school's single-season rushing record and 144 for the Black Diamond Conference's single-season rushing mark.

Mater Dei is the 4th seed in the south region of the 2A field and hasn't been pushed often this year. Its closest games were two-touchdown wins over fellow playoff teams Breese Central and Mount Zion.

The winner plays either Johnston City or Lawrenceville in the second round next weekend.

