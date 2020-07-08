Prep Football | Marion, Fairfield ready to begin contact days at practice

During the COVID-19 pandemic schools have been forced to shut down sports seasons and follow every health precaution possible that many feared would affect the fall football season.
There has been a lot of waiting for coaches and players who have been stuck practicing without equipment in Phase 3 of the IHSA’s Return to Play Guidelines since June 5. Just before the Fourth of July weekend coaches received word from the IHSA that its motion to move into Phase 4 had been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health on July 3.
The new Phase 4 guidelines permit IHSA teams to gather in groups of 50 coaches and students or less to conduct practices or contests. More importantly for the players it means getting to throw around a football again.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson made it clear in his public statement that the safety of players and coaches remains at the forefront of everything that the IHSA will do moving forward.
The process of getting cleared for practice started feeling almost like a “business meeting” according to Marion senior Dalton Whitecotton.
“We still have to wear our masks when we come in for practice, stand six-feet apart and have our temperatures taken,” said Whitecotton. “Monday was the first time a lot of people have touched a football since last season. It was a cool experience and almost felt like our first day of having pads on.”
Whitecotton noted that the main goal for the Wildcats this season is getting out of the first round of the playoffs. Head coach Kerry Martin has made it clear at practices that he’s tired of it and the players are starting to buy in.
The message for Marion’s first practice back on Monday was to get the younger guys some reps since a good number of them haven’t seen a varsity practice before.
“The younger guys were a lot like dry sponges,” Whitecotton said in regards to Monday’s practice. “Most of them did well. I think it was a lot more than they were used to doing.”
Like many other schools, Marion had to find ways of getting athletes in shape despite not having access to school facilities. Strength and conditioning coaches would post at home workouts for athletes to do on Google Classroom and it took a lot of pressure off the players shoulders according to Wildcats senior Sam McNichols.
“Our coaches basically did the work for us,” said McNichols. “These were workouts that didn’t require weights or anything and I’d say it worked. It’s obviously not what we’re accustomed to doing but we did as good as we could have done without having access to a gym.
“It feels good to get back to the football stuff. We’ve all just been kind of waiting and doing conditioning and nobody likes conditioning.”
Fairfield's team is just as eager to get back to contact football. The Mules have been a dominant force under head coach Justin Townsend and look to crown yet another Black Diamond conference title.
“It’s been the best feeling,” said senior quarterback Landon Zurliene. “Especially when it’s your last year to work with your teammates again. The environment at practice this week has been good and it’s an awesome energy.”
Fairfield players continue to practice in outfits of shirts, shorts and cleats with no helmets. The contact days are being used by Townsend to incorporate his kids with a football again. The Mules don’t usually begin wearing helmets or shoulder pads until the last two weeks of July — leaving the decision up to the coaches for when they decide to progress.
“We’re all just happy to be out here,” said senior linebacker Cameron Gardner. “Coaches are keeping things loose and incorporating more drills as we move forward. It makes it feel like football season is coming around.”
618-351-5178
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!