Prep Football | Marion, Fairfield ready to begin contact days at practice

Whitecotton noted that the main goal for the Wildcats this season is getting out of the first round of the playoffs. Head coach Kerry Martin has made it clear at practices that he’s tired of it and the players are starting to buy in.

The message for Marion’s first practice back on Monday was to get the younger guys some reps since a good number of them haven’t seen a varsity practice before.

“The younger guys were a lot like dry sponges,” Whitecotton said in regards to Monday’s practice. “Most of them did well. I think it was a lot more than they were used to doing.”

Like many other schools, Marion had to find ways of getting athletes in shape despite not having access to school facilities. Strength and conditioning coaches would post at home workouts for athletes to do on Google Classroom and it took a lot of pressure off the players shoulders according to Wildcats senior Sam McNichols.

“Our coaches basically did the work for us,” said McNichols. “These were workouts that didn’t require weights or anything and I’d say it worked. It’s obviously not what we’re accustomed to doing but we did as good as we could have done without having access to a gym.