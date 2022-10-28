Prep Football Playoffs | Round 1: The Southern Illinoisan staff picks

The Southern
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan has made their picks for round one of the high school football playoffs in Southern Illinois.
Check out the playoff field for all eight classes.
Carterville capped off an undefeated regular season with a dominating effort at Harrisburg’s Taylor Field Friday night, knocking off the Bulld…
ANNA — Fairfield swept West Frankfort in the first semifinal and Massac County swept Johnston City in the second Tuesday night to advance to t…
Want a score from outside the area? You can find it here.
GOREVILLE — Abby Compton’s 19 kills helped the Goreville Blackcats volleyball team run past Century on Wednesday, 25-12, 25-19, to advance to …
Playing before a raucous crowd of supporters, the Herrin Tigers pulled the upset of the night, knocking off the Centralia Orphan Annies in three sets to capture the Class 3A Herrin Regional.
HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers drew first blood against the Breese Central Cougars Friday with 4:21 to play in the opening quarter when junior pla…
CARTERVILLE — Marion lost the first set and but rallied to defeat Carbondale, 22-25, 25-12, 26-24, in the Class 3A Olney volleyball regional c…
The Nashville High School volleyball team avenged a sectional championship loss to Carterville in 2021 with a straight-set win over the Lions Thursday.
In our final regular season power rankings poll of the year, Carterville finishes as the number one team as they look to cap of an undefeated season while Johnston City finds themselves in second place as they look to do the same.
