Prep Football | Van Metre Field is an iconic venue in Du Quoin

Where does one begin when you write the history of Van Metre Field, the iconic home of Du Quoin football? Do you start with the 23-game winning streak from 1986-89, the 28-game winning streak from 1990-97 or two nine-game playoff winning streaks?

Numbers are fine, but those who have watched the Indians win game after game at the 79-year old stadium on South Street will tell you it’s a story of humans. A story of ordinary people finding it in themselves to do extraordinary things, whether they were wearing shoulder pads, sitting in the bleachers or standing behind the fabled east end zone.

“It’s like a shrine to me,” said 1984 Du Quoin grad Steve Marek, who now announces the Indians’ games for WDQN Radio. “I played there and I’ve lived just down the street from the high school my whole life. There’s nothing like hosting a playoff game on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.”

That lesson was reinforced on Nov. 2, when defending Class 3A champ Monticello made the long trip for a first round matchup. It seemed like Du Quoin was on the verge of losing when it was stopped at its 6-yard line in the last two minutes, trailing 25-21.