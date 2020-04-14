Prep Football | Van Metre Field is an iconic venue in Du Quoin

Where does one begin when you write the history of Van Metre Field, the iconic home of Du Quoin football? Do you start with the 23-game winning streak from 1986-89, the 28-game winning streak from 1990-97 or two nine-game playoff winning streaks?
Numbers are fine, but those who have watched the Indians win game after game at the 79-year old stadium on South Street will tell you it’s a story of humans. A story of ordinary people finding it in themselves to do extraordinary things, whether they were wearing shoulder pads, sitting in the bleachers or standing behind the fabled east end zone.
“It’s like a shrine to me,” said 1984 Du Quoin grad Steve Marek, who now announces the Indians’ games for WDQN Radio. “I played there and I’ve lived just down the street from the high school my whole life. There’s nothing like hosting a playoff game on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.”
That lesson was reinforced on Nov. 2, when defending Class 3A champ Monticello made the long trip for a first round matchup. It seemed like Du Quoin was on the verge of losing when it was stopped at its 6-yard line in the last two minutes, trailing 25-21.
A 5-yard loss on first down and a run up the middle for no gain gave the Indians a chance to make a play. Facing 3rd-and-15 from their 1, the Sages called a delay up the middle instead of taking a safety. Their fumble was recovered by Braden Higgins in the end zone with a minute left.
The miracle finish gave Du Quoin a 28-25 win. It happened in the east end zone, the place where the locals will tell you the ghosts of Van Metre Field come to play.
“There’s a lot of history in that east end zone,” said Jason Karnes, who retired in October after 14 successful years as Herrin’s coach.
Karnes would know better than most. He might have won 104 games in 14 years with the Tigers, but his heart still beats red and black. He’s a 1993 Du Quoin grad, starting at quarterback in a game that forever lives in Indian lore.
It was November 1992 and the Indians were hosting Robinson in a 3A semifinal. Trailing 8-7 with about five minutes left, coach Al Martin sent a play to Karnes.
“Load option right,” Karnes said, remembering the sequence as though it happened yesterday. “The defender took the pitch man, I kept and ran 45 yards down the home sideline for the go-ahead touchdown.”
After a two-point conversion pass to Dennis Phillips, Du Quoin led 15-8. But Robinson recovered a fumble and cashed in a short field with a minute left. A PAT kick could have tied the game, but the visitors weren’t interested in overtime on the road.
Robinson went for the win, but sophomore linebacker Patrick Tolliver burst through a gap between guard and center and snuffed out the play, just a couple of yards in front of the legendary east end zone. When the Indians recovered an onside kick, they were off to the state finals, where they won to cap a 14-0 season.
Among the many Du Quoin fans celebrating that day was a second-grader who watched guys like Karnes and Tolliver, hoping one day to be like them.
“That’s the game that stands out most to me,” said current coach Derek Beard. “I was born in 1985, and I might have missed one season since 1988, and that’s because I was in college and away from home. It means a lot to me, and has meant a lot since I was a little kid.”
The first game at the facility was in 1942, a year after it was constructed. The field was named for Charles Van Metre on Oct. 16, 1953, seven months after he retired following a 32-year career as a teacher.
The program started making real waves in 1968 when Karnes’ father, Bob, took the reins. He inherited a quarterback named Don Stanhouse who famously made the late Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver smoke a full pack of cigarettes in the late 1970s while saving games.
Stanhouse lit up opposing defenses to the tune of a 10-0 record in Karnes’ first year. Karnes went on to post a 136-59-4 record in 20 seasons before turning the program over to Al Martin. In 27 years, Martin registered 254 wins against just 66 losses, winning state titles in 1988 and 1992 while finishing second four other times.
Van Metre Field got FieldTurf prior to the 2011 season and a new state-of-the-art track in 2012. The additions gave the facility a new, modern look it sorely needed.
“We have one of the best facilities in the south,” Beard said.
But Marek, while appreciative of the nicer digs, still has a fondness for what Van Metre was.
“The old set-up had a lot of character,” he said. “This one still does, but it’s not the old place. We built a program on the dirt and mud. It was a super home-field advantage.”
