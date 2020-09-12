Prep Girls Tennis | Carmi-White County takes first at Herrin Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Senior Hannah Lueke and the Carmi-White County Lady Bulldogs made the proper adjustments they needed to take home first place in a 10-6-2 win against host Herrin and Mount Carmel at the Herrin Sports Complex on Saturday.

“Coach has basically told us to keep it simple and not overwork anything,” Lueke said just before her team was presented the first-place trophy.

Lueke teamed up with junior Liberty Smith at No. 1 doubles for Carmi to beat Herrin 10-8 in the opening set. The duo then took a 10-15 minute break before defeating Mount Carmel 10-3 in the second set that all but guaranteed their victory before Herrin and the Lady Aces faced off in the third set.

“I think Liberty and I played really well today considering it was our first time playing together besides at practice yesterday,” said Lueke. “It’s usually me and Jasmine (Smith) working on doubles, but she’s better at single competitions.”

Smith fell to Herrin’s Jaylan Blake 10-5 in her first set but managed to finish her day off strong with a 10-3 victory over Mount Carmel sophomore Camryn Strine. Junior Kaeli Burchfield won both her singles matches 10-6, 10-2, on a day where head coach Chris Courty told his kids it was “payback time” after losing to Herrin 5-4 on Aug. 29.