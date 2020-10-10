Prep Girl's Tennis│Chitwood, Mena help lead Althoff Catholic to conference championship

“Chitwood and Mena are my all-state doubles players from last year,” said Nester. “Unfortunately they won’t get that chance this year, but there’s a real good chance they’ll defend their sectional title that they won in doubles last year.”

Nester called it a “friendly rivalry” between Althoff Catholic and Carbondale. His team will host sectionals next weekend in Belleville — leaving Mena and Chitwood excited for an opportunity that was never promised.

“Just having a season already is pretty awesome given the circumstances, but we’re all playing hard and giving it our best shot,” she said before serving the question over to her teammate.

“Especially without there being state this year, we’re really giving it our all in our senior year,” said Chitwood. “This is our last singles match for the year and I’m glad we came out on top.”

Carbondale placed second on the day with 21 points after getting a stellar performance from Skylar Moore. The freshman kept junior Natalie Cohn from completing Althoff Catholic’s sweep of singles matches with a pair of 6-2 set’s in the No. 1 singles flight.

“I’ve worked really hard to get here and it really doesn’t come easy.” said Moore. “You have to earn your way in and work for it.”