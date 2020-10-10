Prep Girl's Tennis│Chitwood, Mena help lead Althoff Catholic to conference championship

CENTRALIA — Saturday’s South Seven Conference Championship was one for the crowned Althoff Catholic Crusaders to remember forever.
The Crusaders totaled 26 team points for a first place finish that featured multiple come-from-behind victories in what can only be described as a team effort.
Newcomers Allison Komeshak and Kyla McReynolds won the No. 2 doubles flight against the Edson sisters of Centralia (5-7, 6-2, 10-5) in a gritty three-set victory that speaks volumes for Greg Nester’s team.
Senior’s Kylie Chitwood and Maddie Mena both showed dominance with victories in their No. 2 and No. 3 singles flights. With the way the point system was set up, Chitwood’s victory (6-2, 6-2) over Carbondale’s Longmei Ge earned Althoff Catholic five team points compared to Ge’s four points in second. The scores then trickled down to three points for third-place and so-forth.
“We came in with the mindset that we want to win,” Chitwood said, fighting back tears of joy. “I’m so proud of all of us, we all played really good.”
Mena played a close first set against Carbondale’s Shreya Patel, 7-6, before dominating the second set 6-1. Caitlyn Conrad came back after being down early against Carbondale’s Jessie Harper in her No. 4 singles flight. Conrad won that match 7-6, 6-1, and despite good competition between all schools, every singles matches championship came between the Crusaders and Terriers.
“Chitwood and Mena are my all-state doubles players from last year,” said Nester. “Unfortunately they won’t get that chance this year, but there’s a real good chance they’ll defend their sectional title that they won in doubles last year.”
Nester called it a “friendly rivalry” between Althoff Catholic and Carbondale. His team will host sectionals next weekend in Belleville — leaving Mena and Chitwood excited for an opportunity that was never promised.
“Just having a season already is pretty awesome given the circumstances, but we’re all playing hard and giving it our best shot,” she said before serving the question over to her teammate.
“Especially without there being state this year, we’re really giving it our all in our senior year,” said Chitwood. “This is our last singles match for the year and I’m glad we came out on top.”
Carbondale placed second on the day with 21 points after getting a stellar performance from Skylar Moore. The freshman kept junior Natalie Cohn from completing Althoff Catholic’s sweep of singles matches with a pair of 6-2 set’s in the No. 1 singles flight.
“I’ve worked really hard to get here and it really doesn’t come easy.” said Moore. “You have to earn your way in and work for it.”
Moore said it’s been her confidence that has needed the most work. Between her ball placement and ability to make opponents work for each shot, it became clear she was playing on a different level from the rest — and the scary thing is she’s only getting started.
“For a freshman to come in and win the conference championship and be named MVP, that hasn’t happened in South Seven history,” said Terriers coach Mike Butler. “I’m just so pleased for Skylar because it shows off all the hard work she’s done, but also it’s a stepping stone for next week’s sectional.”
Big names that Butler is looking at ahead of next weekend’s Herrin sectional are Benton’s Taylor Moore and Marion’s Margaux Bruce. Two talented players he expects Moore to get a taste of.
“I think the strongest part of my matches today was moving my competition around but I want to move them more,” said Moore. “My serves are pretty good, I just need the confidence in my forehand and hit deeper. I know that I can do it. I just need that confidence in myself.”
Centralia placed third with 17 points after winning the tiebreaker against Marion, which was determined by total championships. It came down to the Lady Orphans one tournament win in their No. 1 flight of doubles where junior Alice Kessler and freshman Kalei Edson defeated Mount Vernon’s Carlie Barban and Emma Maxey 6-0, 6-3. The Lady Rams placed fifth with nine points but at least the duo took home second-place medals.
One goal moving forward for Kessler and Edson is continuing to learn from one another. The dynamic duo already possesses great chemistry and perhaps the biggest smiles when playing together.
“I’ve just been telling Kalei that if she makes a mistake then shake it off,” said Kessler. “You just have to leave it in the past and not dwell on it because tennis is definitely a mental sport.”
“It feels pretty great winning conference in my first year,” said Edson. “I’ve learned a lot from Ali with being aggressive all the time and focusing on the next point.”
Every player and coach is now focused on sectionals next weekend.
