Prep Girls Tennis | Herrin earns team victory over Marion

HERRIN — The competition couldn't have been much tighter Tuesday when Herrin High School hosted Marion in girls tennis at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex.
After each team won three singles matches in varsity play, the spotlight focused on three doubles matches to determine the overall winner. The winning team would have to capture two of those three matches to claim the team title.
On Court 1, Herrin's duo of seniors Kelby Weber and Bre Nesler swept past Marion's senior tandem of Sophia and Charlotte Arnold (6-1, 6-2).
On Court 2, MHS juniors Margaux Bruce and Paige Newlin sneaked by Herrin seniors Jaylen Blake and Karlie Hale (7-5, 7-6).
And on Court 3, Herrin senior Alexis Jordan and junior Presli Karnes bested seniors Emily Jones and Jayda Smith (6-3, 6-4), which proved to be the difference maker. The 5-4 team victory improved the Tigers' record to 8-3 on the season. The Wildcats fell to 0-4.
"It's always a goal of ours to beat a team like Marion that has such a fine tennis program and is so well coached," said Herrin head coach Matt Snell. "Today's match was very close, but I was confident in the girls. I felt we would win two of the three doubles matches after we tied in singles play, and we did."
In singles play, Bruce improved to 3-1 this fall with a straight-set victory (6-2, 6-2) over Herrin's Blake.
"I was just trying to place the ball and not over-hit it," said Bruce, who also excels in soccer for the Wildcats. "I'm getting a little better at my ground strokes and playing the baseline."
Bruce said experience and hard work on the court are beginning to pay dividends.
"I feel I am able to read situations better now. If I can continue to play my game, I would like to think I have a chance to win the sectional later this fall."
Also claiming singles wins for Marion were: senior Emily Jones (4-6, 6-4, 7-5) over HHS senior Nesler and junior Grace Connor (7-5, 6-2) over Tigers' senior Alexis Jordan.
Earning singles victories for Herrin were: Weber (6-4, 6-3) over Newlin; senior Karlie Hale (6-4, 6-2) over Sophia Arnold and freshman Karli Mann (6-3, 6-4) over MHS frosh, Hope Ziegler.
"This was a good team win for us today," Weber said. "I think we are pretty much where we thought we could be (overall record) as the regular season winds down. We just have to keep pushing to improve."
Weber, who also competes in basketball for the Tigers, said she has seen improvement in her play from last year to this year.
"My ground strokes are more consistent and I have been working hard on my overhead stroke, particularly in doubles matches," she said.
Marion head coach Carrie Watson said that while it was "disappointing" to drop Tuesday's match to Herrin, she was encouraged by her team's effort.
"Considering how little we've had everyone together on the court this season, I was pleased," she said. "The kids fought hard today. They didn't give up, and that's what I like to see. I definitely feel we are making progress."
The Wildcats play host to Centralia today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m. at the Crisp Sports Complex across from the high school.
Herrin and Marion both travel to Mount Vernon for a doubles competition Saturday.
