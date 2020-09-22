Prep Girls Tennis | Herrin earns team victory over Marion

"I was just trying to place the ball and not over-hit it," said Bruce, who also excels in soccer for the Wildcats. "I'm getting a little better at my ground strokes and playing the baseline."

Bruce said experience and hard work on the court are beginning to pay dividends.

"I feel I am able to read situations better now. If I can continue to play my game, I would like to think I have a chance to win the sectional later this fall."

Also claiming singles wins for Marion were: senior Emily Jones (4-6, 6-4, 7-5) over HHS senior Nesler and junior Grace Connor (7-5, 6-2) over Tigers' senior Alexis Jordan.

Earning singles victories for Herrin were: Weber (6-4, 6-3) over Newlin; senior Karlie Hale (6-4, 6-2) over Sophia Arnold and freshman Karli Mann (6-3, 6-4) over MHS frosh, Hope Ziegler.

"This was a good team win for us today," Weber said. "I think we are pretty much where we thought we could be (overall record) as the regular season winds down. We just have to keep pushing to improve."

Weber, who also competes in basketball for the Tigers, said she has seen improvement in her play from last year to this year.