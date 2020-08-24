Prep Girls Tennis | Marion excited to have a season

There will be a girls tennis season this fall, and for that, Marion coach Carrie Watson is thankful.
“The girls were asking the other day, ‘What do we play for?’ I told them that you play the best match every time you’re out there, because you never know when we will get shut down,” she said Sunday.
Watson knows that reality all too well for more than one reason. After all, she’s also the boys tennis coach. That team, along with every other spring sport, was canceled as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down most of the sports world for four-plus months, starting in mid-March.
Example No. 2 came last week, when the Wildcats’ program was shut down for most of the week as the school investigated whether there was a coronavirus case. On Friday, the verdict came back: The team could practice again.
“It was a great sigh of relief for everyone,” Watson said. “You could tell from the girls’ reaction.”
The last 5 ½ months of living with a pandemic has been more stressful for Watson than most. Not only does she run two tennis programs, a member of her family is in a high-risk category that can be exacerbated by COVID-19.
So every move she makes as a coach also makes her worry about her house.
“It’s not about just me protecting the girls, but protecting my family,” she said. “That’s kind of a strain – how you’ll approach things on a daily basis. Between coaching and managing my personal life, as well as teaching, there’s a lot of anxiety about the upcoming season.”
Coaching groundstrokes and tactics has become the easy part. The players on hand figure to make the actual matches fairly stress-free. While Marion lost its No. 1, Herrin Sectional singles champion Nicole Szidik, to graduation, it returns most of its team.
That team was good enough to capture a second straight Class 1A sectional crown, and could have realistically been expected to make a serious run at a third. There’s no guarantee tennis programs will even get a chance to play a sectional before fall sports end Oct. 24.
But the Wildcats, led by junior Margaux Bruce, who fell to Szidik in the sectional finals and therefore got a trip to the state tournament, can still play for pride and being the best team in Southern Illinois.
To help them in that regard, Watson practices them carefully. She estimates that out of a standard 75-minute practice, they might spend 45 minutes of it hitting and working on tactics. The rest of it is making sure players are practicing protocols such as social distancing or masking up when not working out.
“The biggest obstacle is just the abundance of changing rules and protocol,” Watson said. “There were four different changes one afternoon, two within an hour. It’s hard to get it wrapped around your head with all the changes.
“We held off on workouts all summer because plans were so uncertain. We’ve worked on practices to make sure we are keeping social distancing. It’s trial and error … and if it’s error, I shut it down and move on to something else.”
While the season is on for now, Marion’s yearly doubles tournament, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. Watson said it was because there were concerns about using two different facilities due to social distancing protocol.
