Prep Girls Tennis | Marion excited to have a season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be a girls tennis season this fall, and for that, Marion coach Carrie Watson is thankful.

“The girls were asking the other day, ‘What do we play for?’ I told them that you play the best match every time you’re out there, because you never know when we will get shut down,” she said Sunday.

Watson knows that reality all too well for more than one reason. After all, she’s also the boys tennis coach. That team, along with every other spring sport, was canceled as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down most of the sports world for four-plus months, starting in mid-March.

Example No. 2 came last week, when the Wildcats’ program was shut down for most of the week as the school investigated whether there was a coronavirus case. On Friday, the verdict came back: The team could practice again.

“It was a great sigh of relief for everyone,” Watson said. “You could tell from the girls’ reaction.”

The last 5 ½ months of living with a pandemic has been more stressful for Watson than most. Not only does she run two tennis programs, a member of her family is in a high-risk category that can be exacerbated by COVID-19.

So every move she makes as a coach also makes her worry about her house.