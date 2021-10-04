Prep Golf | Massac County girls qualify for state

Massac County’s girls golf team qualified for this weekend’s Class 1A Tournament in Decatur by finishing third Monday at the Waterloo Sectional.

Mallory McVey’s Patriots finished at 349, four strokes ahead of Waterloo. Elise Coakley fired a 75, earning her a tie for second with Mount Carmel’s Alexis Wymer. Coakley’s teammates – Josie Walker, Izzy Hawes and Olivia Heine – added an 87, 93 and 94, respectively.

“I told the girls to just play it smart and stay in the fairway,” McVey said. “We needed to par out and some girls stepped up. Elise was on fire all day and that really helped us. The girls sticking to the plan really helped us. They played their game.

“It’s awesome, especially for the seniors. I told them not to let this be our last tournament. We wanted to get back up to Decatur and keep the tradition of Massac County golf going.“

Mount Carmel cruised to the team title with a score of 311, putting all its counting scores in the top 10. Alton Marquette senior Gracie Piar defended her individual title of a year ago with a 2-under par 70, finishing with birdies at 17 and 18.

Harrisburg’s Frankie Nicholes led a brigade of Southern Illinois individuals qualifying for state by carding a 78. Chelsea Young (ZRC) made it with an 82, while Harrisburg’s Madison McClusky (83), Carbondale’s Annie Shin (87) and Anna-Jonesboro’s Marlee Smith (88) also earned trips to Decatur.

In the Class 2A Washington Sectional, a pair of Marion golfers qualified for the state tournament. Baylee Kelley fired a 76 to place fifth overall, while Sarah Capel finished with a 78 that was good enough for eighth.

The Wildcats’ team score of 331 put them seven shots behind third place Quincy. O’Fallon sailed to the team title at 310, followed by University High of Normal at 322.

