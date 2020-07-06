Prep Notebook | After positive COVID-19 test, Du Quoin athletics pauses

Most coaches and administrators spoke of moving forward over the weekend after the IHSA moved into Phase 4. For at least this week, Du Quoin will operate in the same state of limbo in which everyone spent the spring.

“We’re just trying to keep students’ safety at the front, and our coaches as well,” Beard said. “Nobody would love to be practicing football with the kids more than me, but player safety has to be the No. 1 priority.

“We decided to be on the precautionary side of things.”

Beard said he would meet with other administrators and school officials later in the week to determine whether athletes can resume practice next week.

JUNGE HIRED AT MURPHYSBORO: For its third volleyball coach in as many years, Murphysboro hired former Red Devil Ally Junge.

A 2010 Murphysboro graduate, Junge aims to provide stability for a program that enjoyed it for most of the last two decades under Mike Layne. He went 519-192-4 over 20 years before stepping down in April 2019. Layne was an assistant under Ed Allen at SIU last year.