Major League Baseball continues to experiment with ways to increase the pace of play, while also enhancing the overall product.

One such innovation is PitchCom, a communication device, which allows the catcher or manager to let the pitcher know what pitch he should throw next.

The technological advancement may or may not quicken the pace of the game, but it does at least prevent the opposition from stealing hand signs.

The communication system is used routinely by Major League Baseball and throughout much of Division I collegiate ball. It has now been approved for use at the high school level.

Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher head baseball coach Page Kirkpatrick is not in favor of using such a device.

“For one, I don’t think it will affect the pace of play at all,” he said. “But more important, I’m not a coach who calls that many pitches. Generally speaking, I leave that to the pitcher and catcher.

“I don’t think the game should be micromanaged more than it already is,” Kirkpatrick continued. “I prefer to let my players succeed or fail on their own when it comes to pitch-calling. How else are they going to learn what to do in a certain situation.”

Kirkpatrick said it’s also “annoying” to him that coaches bark out a sequence of numbers so that the pitcher can go to his wristband to see what pitch the number matches before throwing.

“I’m just tired of hearing people scream out numbers across the diamond on every pitch,” the veteran Tornadoes coach said. “But then again, I’m an old-school type coach. I believe in good, old country hardball.”

Herrin head coach Rick Damico feels similarly.

“Cost might be a factor for some schools,” he said in reference to the PitchCom. “Would I use it? Probably not. I let the kids call their own pitches. They’ve gotta learn the game. It doesn’t help them if I’m calling all the pitches for them.”

Damico said he doesn’t believe the device would speed up the game any at the high school level.

“The only advantage that I see with using it is that it protects against the stealing of signs.”

SOFTBALL NEWS

Carterville High School senior-to-be Amayah Doyle will be hosting an All-Skills Softball Camp for kids first grade and older next week.

Doyle, who has committed to play at the University of Tennessee, is an All-State and All-American infielder for the Lions. One scouting service ranks her as the top infielder in high school softball nationwide.

The camp is set for Wednesday, July 19 at the John A. Logan College field in Carterville.

Cost is $75 per student-athlete and includes a T-Shirt. First through fifth-graders will receive instruction from 9 a.m. to noon, while sixth-graders and older will be tutored from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Players should bring their glove, bat, and tennis shoes or cleats. They may also bring their own drinks, although water will be provided.

Amayah’s mother, Terica, herself a former athlete, is helping to organize the one-day camp. She said 20 kids have already registered for the camp. Register by Monday, July 17 to ensure a T-shirt, otherwise participants can sign up until the day of the camp.

Carterville head coach Will Capie will assist Doyle with the instruction as may another local coach.