Prep Notebook | Benton cross country highlights return of fall sports

Monday dawned a new day for local high schools with the beginning of fall sports under the umbrella of COVID-19.

With high contact sports such as football, girls volleyball and boys soccer out of the picture until spring, the fall season shifts its focus to boys and girls golf, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving. These lower contact sports now have two weeks to prepare until competition begins as early as August 24.

Sunday Meeting Between SIRR Cross Country Coaches

Southern Illinois River-to-River cross country coaches came to an agreement on Sunday to keep competition within the conference this year. Benton cross country coach Brent McLain added that having a plan in order has served as a tremendous momentum boost for his team's first practice on Monday at 6:30 a.m.

“Coaches are happy and hopeful that kids get to compete in races this year,” McLain said before calling his oldest daughter to check in on her move to college. “We have our fingers crossed that everything stays the way it is with our season.”

McLain’s biggest takeaway from the Rangers' first official practice of August was the smiles on his kids' faces.