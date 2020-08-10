Prep Notebook | Benton cross country highlights return of fall sports

Monday dawned a new day for local high schools with the beginning of fall sports under the umbrella of COVID-19.
With high contact sports such as football, girls volleyball and boys soccer out of the picture until spring, the fall season shifts its focus to boys and girls golf, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving. These lower contact sports now have two weeks to prepare until competition begins as early as August 24.
Sunday Meeting Between SIRR Cross Country Coaches
Southern Illinois River-to-River cross country coaches came to an agreement on Sunday to keep competition within the conference this year. Benton cross country coach Brent McLain added that having a plan in order has served as a tremendous momentum boost for his team's first practice on Monday at 6:30 a.m.
“Coaches are happy and hopeful that kids get to compete in races this year,” McLain said before calling his oldest daughter to check in on her move to college. “We have our fingers crossed that everything stays the way it is with our season.”
McLain’s biggest takeaway from the Rangers' first official practice of August was the smiles on his kids' faces.
“All of my kids showed up to practice this morning enthusiastic, and I’m sure all the other coaches will see the same thing in theirs,” said McLain. “You could tell they were just happy to be a part of organized running again. Normally, on the first day of practice I’ll have kids show up not quite awake with their shoes on the wrong feet.”
Kids were wearing masks when they showed up to Benton’s practice before taking them off after stretching. While coaches are still obligated to wear masks, the biggest goal for McLain was to let his team reacclimate themselves with one another after a long offseason.
“Our kids have continued to follow the guidelines and haven’t complained one bit,” said McLain. “Our goal is to do our part in allowing other fall sports to continue their play.”
How Benton Shapes Up In 2020
Fans can expect to see cross country runners wearing a mask at the starting line before every meet, but the rules may depend on the school according to McLain.
Benton’s policy is going to revolve around a 18-foot distance between each team within a 12-foot open area. The school will follow every precaution handed out by the IHSA, but it will be difficult policing every runner. McLain’s advice is if you’re outside and can’t social distance, then put a mask on.
“It’s kind of a cloudy area what we’ll see at each race when it comes to how long runners have to keep their masks on,” said McLain. “We’re just fortunate enough to run and keep it safe within the 12 schools.”
Benton will compete without Mia McLain, who was named The Southern’s Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year following a stellar 2019 season that landed the runner a third-place finish at the Class 1A state meet.
Adisyn Miller returns as the club's only senior with juniors Peyton Tieffel and Hailey Wallace also in the mix. Sophomore Mia Willis gave up volleyball for a year of cross country training that earned her a 60th place finish at state last season. Freshmen Blakely Johnson and Brooklyn Frailey fill out a roster that McLain believes will compete in years to come.
“We have kids on both the girls and boys teams that are going to keep us competitive moving into next year,” said McLain. “Du Quoin and Pinckneyville are going to be competitive and we know we’re going to have a target on our back after winning the conference last season.”
McLain expects the boys team to do well without numbers behind senior leader and The Southern’s Boys Runner of the Year Reece Johnson. Johnson will have fellow senior Parker Seieveking pushing him ahead of the pack with junior Chase Owens ready to step into the third slot.
“Reece always has a positive attitude to lead this team and makes everybody around him better,” said McLain. “Our program has gone in the right direction because of positive attitudes that my twin daughters Mia and Maddi had during their times here.”
Gavin Genisio headlines the Rangers freshman group that includes Mason Teiffel and Roman Rechsteiner. Genisio has already set junior high records in the 1600-meter run and has a bright future according to McLain.
“I have a gut feeling that Gavin is going to run stride-for-stride with Reece this season,” said McLain. “The kid is already breaking records in Illinois and has a passion for cross country like I do.”
Benton opens its season at Pinckneyville against the Panthers, Herrin, West Frankfort, Sparta and Anna-Jonesboro on August 25.
