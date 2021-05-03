Prep Notebook | Carbondale's Tucker Poshard signs with Tulane

Carbondale's Tucker Poshard committed to Division-I Tulane University on Monday where the standout track and cross country runner signed his NLI.

This past fall, Poshard placed fifth in the Class 2A Olney Sectional with a time of 15:52.93. The senior battled injury and plenty of adversity amidst a global pandemic, but has earned the limelight after four successful years under Terriers cross country coach Greg Storm.

“He’s really matured in terms of running ability,” Storm said of Poshard. “I know he wanted to go to a school that thrived in academics, and if cross country was an option too then even better.”

Poshard was described by his coach as “very good in the classroom.” The senior scored in the lower 30’s on his ACT’s and is now a full-time participant on the CCHS track and field team.

Most recently, Poshard ran a new PR time of 9:42 in the 3200 Meter Run this past Saturday in Paducah. According to Storm, Tulane recently popped up on Poshard’s radar after his success in cross country leaked over to the early part of track season.

“He had looked at Tulane early on and was just trying to find the right spot,” Storm said. “We’ve both been busy since cross country ended, but we’ve talked about college together and I’m excited for him.”