Trico High School has a coaching vacancy in boys basketball.

Head coach Michael Marks tendered his resignation in July, citing a lack of time commitment to the program.

“In our conversation, one of the things that Mr. Marks was concerned about was his ability to coordinate time,” said Trico School Superintendent Larry Lovel. “He serves as our school district’s resource officer and is also a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputy. He just didn’t think that he could put in the extra time necessary to coach basketball effectively too.”

Lovel described Marks as “a phenomenal person” and is glad to have him working for the district for a sixth year, even though he will no longer coach.

“I first met Mr. Marks when he was coaching junior high ball at Murphysboro. In fact, he coached my son,” Lovel said. “His knowledge of the game is extraordinary and interaction with the kids was beyond reproach. We hate to lose him as a coach.”

Athletic Director Drew Franklin said the coaching job has been posted with no accompanying teaching position, which naturally will reduce the number of applicants. One internal candidate has applied for the job to date.

“Whoever we hire will be behind the eight ball a little bit because player contact days end in July,” Franklin said. “I do know that the kids participated in some early summer workouts at Pinckneyville and Goreville. Our numbers are down in all our athletic programs. Hopefully, we will have enough to field both a JV and varsity team.”

Lovel said he would like to have a replacement coach hired by the Aug. 21 board meeting.

“We tabled the search for a JV coach so that whoever we hire as head coach will have the opportunity to pick his assistant,” Lovel said.

The Trico boys are coming off a 5-26 season last year.

GIRLS HOOPS

The Trico girls basketball program may be resurrected this year after a one-year hiatus due to lack of numbers.

Franklin said Blake Hampleman will coach the team if enough girls officially try out for the sport later this fall. Up to nine girls, including five or six freshmen, have participated in summer workouts.

“There is no overnight fix to our numbers problem,” Franklin said. “We have to establish contact at the elementary school level and build a program from the ground up. We need to find ways to build interest.”

WRESTLING

Franklin added that Trico and Elverado high schools may soon announce a cooperative agreement for boys and girls wrestling.

Second-year head coach April Roach worked with six athletes a year ago. It is hoped that combining resources with Elverado may lead to doubling or even tripling those numbers.

“April wrestled in college and does a fine job with our athletes,” Franklin said. “And Shane Pierce deserves credit, too, for starting the wrestling program here at the high school and continuing to build the program at the junior high level.”