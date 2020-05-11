Prep Notebook: IHSA, local schools continue waiting game on fall sports

Logically, if Illinois can hit Phase 4 by July (or even August), your favorite football or volleyball team might be able to open the season on time. But you might not be able to watch it in person, depending on Pritzker’s interpretation of the state’s ability to safely host those events.

At this point, Anderson is willing to settle for games with limited crowds or no fans if necessary.

“For the betterment of our kids, we need to get them back to what they enjoy doing,” he said. “Remember, before we canceled the 1A/2A basketball championships, we were going to play games with a limited crowd.”

STATE TOURNAMENT BIDS: While it waits to see what will happen with fall sports, the IHSA continues the business of, well, business.

Its bid process for the next five softball tournaments is underway until May 22. The tournament has been a fixture at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it moved across town to the Louisville Slugger Complex, where Bradley plays its home games.

The main field there seats 1,300 and boasts synthetic turf. The facility hosted the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last May.