Prep Notebook: IHSA moves boys basketball tourney to Champaign

All four classes will gather in Champaign from March 11-13. Some coaches have criticized the new format, which in some cases will call for teams that lose their semifinal games to play third-place games hours later.

All four classes will crown champions on the same day, March 13.

“We see this as the passing of the torch from Peoria to Champaign-Urbana,” Anderson said.

The University of Illinois, its athletic department, State Farm Center, Visit Champaign County and the Champaign-Urbana communities all pitched in on the successful bid. Part of the bid was a pledge for 13 local hotels locking in prices below rack rate during the tournament.

Peoria’s last year hosting the state tournament was scuttled in mid-March by COVID-19. The tourney was canceled on March 12, less than 24 hours before the Class 1A semifinals that would have included Goreville.

NORMAL RETAINS GIRLS: While the boys tournament is moving southeast, the girls tournament is going to stay at Illinois State University in Normal. The IHSA opted to keep its 29-year partnership with Redbird Arena going for the next three seasons.