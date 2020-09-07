Prep notebook | IHSA releases official postseason dates for fall sports

The grade school championship will be Oct. 31, with maximum limitations of 20 clubs and 30 at-large individuals for boys and girls throughout the three classes. Girls are set to begin in the morning with boys running in the afternoon.

The high school championship will be split over three days. All Division I races will begin on Nov. 1. Division II will follow on Nov. 6, while Division III will compete on Nov. 8. The same limitations from grade school will apply for the high schools, with rules enforcing masks and social distancing for all teams and spectators.

“The format is going to be different because it seems that they’re going to break us all up into groups,” said Baker. “At the end of the day, due to the circumstances, kids are going to look at a state series as a big deal.”

Contact days: Local basketball coaches welcomed back kids on Saturday to begin practice for the winter sports season. Teams are permitted 20 contact days before the start of basketball on Nov. 16. Over the next couple months coaches will use their contact days sparingly in order to get athletes ready after missing summer practices and scrimmages.