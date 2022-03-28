Prep Notebook | March showers bring early season adversity

It’s only been two weeks, but this spring has already run the gamut of all the issues that can crop up in the final season of the school year.

After the opening week provided the best weather you could ask for to open the season, last week quite literally rained on that parade.

Almost every game slated for last week got washed away under a persistent bunch of rain clouds – and even when the rain stopped, the fields weren’t ready for play.

That rain even managed to hurt games that were able to be played – as Carterville and Murphysboro had to move their matchup. The combination of baseball not having a clock, plus Carterville not having lights saw the game end in a 13-13 tie after five innings due to darkness.

It’s been a bumpy start to the season, for sure, but then again, that always seems to be the case this time of year – although, we aren’t always teased with 70 degrees and sunny skies for six days.

If the start of the season is for facing adversity, then the softball teams achieved that in some early tournaments.

Carbondale, Goreville and Massac County were in the McCracken County Early Bird Tournament in Paducah and faced plenty of adversity in the form of the two best teams in the bluegrass state on top of some cold weather.

Goreville went back-to-back on Saturday against second-ranked McCracken County and top-ranked Daviess County – although the schools may flip after the Mustangs took down the Panthers on Friday. The Blackcats weren’t able to come back home with a win, but did get a good taste of quality opponents, which is exactly what coach Shanna Green was hoping for.

The Terriers opened the weekend with a loss to McCracken County and then fell to Marshall and Graves Counties on Saturday. Massac County was the only team to escape McCracken County’s Early Bird Tournament with a win – beating Marshall County on its home field Friday night, 5-3.

Murphysboro softball had no problems knocking the rust off from the rainy week with its performances over the weekend. On Friday, the Red Devils destroyed Plano 23-3, knocking around 15 hits, led by Taby Young’s first homer of the season and Ayla Smith’s first varsity dinger. MHS went on to the Livingston Central Tournament, opening with a 12-1 win over Kentucky’s Webster County and advancing to the championship with a 17-11 win over Carlisle County. But the hosts were too much for the Red Devils, knocking them off 7-1 in the title game.

Looking ahead, the weather won’t be cooperating with the sports schedule much better. Yesterday’s slate of games were played in the mid-40s and Wednesday is supposed to bring thunderstorms that will almost certainly cancel games.

But this is what is to be expected in March and early April – the players and coaches and parents certainly all know what they’re in for when they look at the first month of games. But if we can take anything from Carbondale and Goreville’s mentality on the way to Paducah – the hardships of the early season sharpen you for the the grind of the postseason.

