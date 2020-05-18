Prep Notebook: Nashville's Baldwin reminisces about Colt World Series

Add the Colt World Series to the lengthy list of youth championships who have been routed by COVID-19.
The event, which was scheduled to take place at Rent One Park in early August for a third straight year, was canceled earlier this month. It was a no-brainer decision. Three international qualifying events were already banged, and securing travel arrangements to make it to Marion would have been next to impossible.
So a team of Southern Illinois All-Stars that won the event last year will stay defending champions for another 12 months. One of those players, Nashville outfielder Gavin Baldwin, used part of his Monday to talk about his experience playing at Rent One.
“It was a bit like the big time,” he said. “I went to a showcase event in Miami (at Marlins Park) last year and there was no one in the stands. You had to make your own energy. Playing in Marion, you had good crowds there and you were playing good players from all over the world.
“And being able to help my team win it last year, you couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”
A right-handed power bat who looks and plays like a big-time prospect, the 6-3 Baldwin has heard from a variety of big-time SEC programs. Vanderbilt and LSU have shown interest, as have SIU and other Missouri Valley Conference schools.
But Baldwin’s decision on his next stop after Nashville may be shaped by a recent NCAA ruling restoring a year of eligibility for players who had their spring sports seasons ended by coronavirus. Aside from Wisconsin, which has already said its seniors won’t be welcomed back on campus, most schools are likely to keep their seniors on their teams.
“If it comes down to some sophomore or junior who’s hit .250 with five homers versus a freshman, most coaches are going to be loyal and stick with the guy who’s there,” Baldwin said. “I’m looking pretty seriously at going the JUCO route because of that.”
Which means Baldwin is looking pretty seriously at John A. Logan. A longtime JUCO power, the Volunteers won 20 of 21 games in their pandemic-shortened season, finishing with a No. 1 ranking nationally from two websites. What’s more, a whopping 15 players with ties to Logan have been selected in the last four MLB drafts.
But before Baldwin figures out his future, he hopes to play one more year at Nashville. The Hornets figure to have the material to make a long postseason run next May, assuming that spring sports will be able to return.
“Playing summer ball is nice because you make friendships, but playing high school ball is something else,” Baldwin said. “You’re playing with guys you’ve known since about 8 years old. You know these guys, and I would love one more year with them.”
VACANCY: West Frankfort will need a new athletic director for the upcoming school year. Josh Webb has informed the school’s coaches that he is stepping down. With fall sports scheduled to start in less than three months, the school system will need to act quickly to find a replacement.
NOMINEES NEEDED: The Southern Illinoisan is asking schools to send in candidates for a boys and girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Each school in our coverage area can nominate one boy and one girl for the award.
Send all nominations to bucky.dent@thesouthern.com. The deadline is May 29.
