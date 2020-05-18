Prep Notebook: Nashville's Baldwin reminisces about Colt World Series

But Baldwin’s decision on his next stop after Nashville may be shaped by a recent NCAA ruling restoring a year of eligibility for players who had their spring sports seasons ended by coronavirus. Aside from Wisconsin, which has already said its seniors won’t be welcomed back on campus, most schools are likely to keep their seniors on their teams.

“If it comes down to some sophomore or junior who’s hit .250 with five homers versus a freshman, most coaches are going to be loyal and stick with the guy who’s there,” Baldwin said. “I’m looking pretty seriously at going the JUCO route because of that.”

Which means Baldwin is looking pretty seriously at John A. Logan. A longtime JUCO power, the Volunteers won 20 of 21 games in their pandemic-shortened season, finishing with a No. 1 ranking nationally from two websites. What’s more, a whopping 15 players with ties to Logan have been selected in the last four MLB drafts.

But before Baldwin figures out his future, he hopes to play one more year at Nashville. The Hornets figure to have the material to make a long postseason run next May, assuming that spring sports will be able to return.