If you’re keeping track at home, there are only seven Southern Illinois football teams that remain unbeaten through three weeks of the nine-week slate of games in the regular season.

Those teams are: Johnston City, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, and Carmi-White County out of the Black Diamond Conference; Murphysboro and Carterville from the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference; Du Quoin from the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference; and Marion from the South Seven Conference.

All are 3-0. Carmi-White County’s third win this past Friday came via forfeit with Vienna-Goreville. The Bulldogs attempted to pick up a replacement game, but was unable to do so.

There aren’t too many surprise stories. Of the seven undefeated schools, I would pick the Du Quoin Indians as our biggest surprise story in the region.

Led by first-year head coach Logan Spain, the Tribe is hoping to return to prominence and once again become a playoff powerhouse.

There is still a lot of work to be done before that happens, but Spain appears to have the program headed in the right direction. The Indians have scored 118 points in their first three contests, just shy of 40 points-per-game, while allowing 58 points or a little over 19 per game.

The most recent win Friday was a 28-0 shutout over visiting Herrin.

Looking ahead to this week’s round of games, Du Quoin opens River-to-River Mississippi Division play at Benton (1-2).

Despite the Rangers’ record, expect a hard-fought battle Friday night at Tabor Field. It will also be Military Night at Benton, and according to Rangers head coach Justin Groves, several special tributes to those who protect and serve, are in store prior to the game.

I look forward to attending the contest.

Another key matchup pits 1-2 Fairfield Mules traveling to Johnston City to take on the 3-0 Indians – a Black Diamond Conference shindig.

Don’t be fooled by Fairfield’s losing record. Both of the Mules’ losses have come against quality opponents in Freeburg and Sesser-Valier/Waltonville. JC will be the favorite to beat the mules, but will have to brings its “A” game in order to walk away a winner here.

And speaking of SVW, the Red Devils sometimes go a little underappreciated for the good work that they do. It was nice to see them named River Radio’s Team of the Week on Saturday.

Sesser-Valier is positioning itself for a likely showdown with Johnston City for the BDC championship in Week 8. That game will be hosted by the Indians.

CROSS COUNTRY UPDATE

The Anna-Jonesboro girls team continues to shine this fall. Now ranked as the second-best small school team in the state, Coach Matt Denny’s Wildcats enjoyed another successful run Saturday at Peoria’s Detweiller Park – home of the state finals.

A-J placed second to Tolono Unity at the First to the Finish meet. Tolono, the defending state champ, finished with a team score of 81, while the Wildcats followed with 116. No other Southern Illinois teams placed in the Top 10.

A-J’s top runner – freshman Jadyn Gerardi – placed seventh overall with a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds. All nine of the school’s participants placed in the Top 91 out of more than 400 runners, a nice achievement.

Sophomore Aleah Box had the team’s second-best time at 18:56 and finished 24th overall. Freshman Kinley Leek was 29th in 19:09.

Senior Dylon Nalley of the Marion boys cross country team was back to his old tricks Saturday, placing first at a large meet at Forest Park in St. Louis. In fact, he set the course record there, breaking 15 minutes.

As stated last week, Nalley presently has the fastest time in the nation over three miles and is hoping to break the 14-minute barrier this fall.

GIRLS GOLF

The Marion Wildcats won a triangular meet on their home course against Carmi-White County and Mount Vernon.

Junior Grace Roper was medalist with a 38. Natalie Lawler followed with a 46 for Marion. Paislee Freebourn checked in with a 52. Elly Hale carded a 54 and Aubrey Rogowski added a 60.

GIRLS TENNIS

The Herrin Tigers bounced back from losses to Marion and Salem to capture their own invitational tournament over the weekend.

Reese Elliott, competing at No. 1 singles, lost her first match, but won her next two to earn the consolation title. Ryleigh Pitman, won her first two matches at No. 2 singles to advance to the finals before losing the title match. Gigi George won the consolation title in No. 2 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Karli Mann and Jersey Summers swept the three matches it played as did the No. 2 doubles team for Herrin of Keirsten Killman and Branson Hill.