Prep Notebook | Pandemic affects Carterville girls hoops

In early June, most basketball programs are in summer camp mode.
But, this is not your normal summer. COVID-19 has prevented teams from playing games that test their skills under conditions that don’t penalize you for losing. Instead of seeing if a new move can work under game conditions in the heat of June, players must work on their own, if they can work on their own.
For the Carterville girls squad, which finished third in Class 2A in February, this summer is shaping up as a lost one. A team which needed every rep they could get is instead getting none. A team that has to replace three 1,000-point scorers, including two-time Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year Jeniah Thompson, is unable to hone its game.
Worse yet, the Lions also don’t have a coach, and might not have one for a while. Matt Crain’s resignation in late April has left the program in a suspended state. No team is improving this summer, but Carterville might be worse off than most.
Athletic director Brett Diel said Monday morning that the search for a coach has taken a back seat to more important matters. Things like weathering the worst pandemic of our lifetime and preparing schools for a potential re-opening in August trump finding a girls basketball coach.
“There’s no question the pandemic has affected our search process,” Diel said. “I’m sure the school board has had to worry about much more important things.”
Not all hope is lost for the Lions. They do return junior Alecia Doyle, who at times in the postseason was the most dangerous scorer on the floor, and senior center Averi Vanderzille. They’ll at least be competitive most nights.
The other bit of good news they — and every other high school team in Illinois — received on Friday is that they can resume workouts on school grounds. The IHSA finally got permission from IDPH to reacclimate student-athletes under stringent guidelines that don’t allow sport-specific drills.
Some coaches took to social media to express their displeasure, but Diel, who’s entering his second season as Carterville’s football coach, wasn’t one of them.
“It’s going to be good to see them again,” he said. “Any time we can get with them is nothing but a positive in my mind.”
HORNETS FILL OPEN DATE: One of the byproducts of Carlyle’s football program going from 11-man to 8-man for the next two years is that Nashville had to find a new Week 1 opponent. The schools, which are only 18 miles apart on Illinois 127, have traditionally opened with each other.
With that option not available, the Hornets cast the net for a new foe and found St. Joseph-Ogden out of the Champaign area. A long-time 3A contender, the Spartans will visit Nashville on Aug. 28.
SJ-O is 19-20 in the last four years, but prior to that, won 251 games and earned five second-place finishes in 28 years under coach Dick Duval. The Spartans certainly represent an intriguing Week 1 test for the Hornets.
If Nashville can find decent replacements for graduation losses on both lines and at linebacker, it could make another long Class 2A postseason run. The Hornets return record-setting quarterback Cole Malawy and a host of good receivers.
OFFICIALLY SPEAKING: Another casualty of coronavirus is the yearly IHSA Officials Conference. It was set for July 10-11 in Normal, but has been canceled. The IHSA is instead offering officials online learning opportunities.
It is going ahead with plans to hold its Officials Conference next July 9-10. The IHSA had put on a gatherings for officials the last 20 years.
