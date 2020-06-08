Prep Notebook | Pandemic affects Carterville girls hoops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early June, most basketball programs are in summer camp mode.

But, this is not your normal summer. COVID-19 has prevented teams from playing games that test their skills under conditions that don’t penalize you for losing. Instead of seeing if a new move can work under game conditions in the heat of June, players must work on their own, if they can work on their own.

For the Carterville girls squad, which finished third in Class 2A in February, this summer is shaping up as a lost one. A team which needed every rep they could get is instead getting none. A team that has to replace three 1,000-point scorers, including two-time Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year Jeniah Thompson, is unable to hone its game.

Worse yet, the Lions also don’t have a coach, and might not have one for a while. Matt Crain’s resignation in late April has left the program in a suspended state. No team is improving this summer, but Carterville might be worse off than most.

Athletic director Brett Diel said Monday morning that the search for a coach has taken a back seat to more important matters. Things like weathering the worst pandemic of our lifetime and preparing schools for a potential re-opening in August trump finding a girls basketball coach.