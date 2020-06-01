Prep Notebook: Return to play in fall? Keep on waiting.

Coaches are anxious to get back to their job description, particularly those in fall sports. Preseason practices in football, volleyball, golf, boys soccer and girls tennis are scheduled to start in two months. Season openers can be held in mid to late August.

Depending on how the state progresses during June, it’s possible that it could reach Phase 4 in July. That could permit gatherings of up to 50 people. At that point, it’s not impossible to think that fall sports could start on time with a relatively normal runup to the first games.

But for all those things to happen, the IHSA will need IDPH to sign off on its proposal, as well as Pritzker to bump the state up to Phase 4. And while IHSA executive director Craig Anderson has said he doesn’t want to think about the possibility of having to cancel fall sports, he also isn’t getting the final say on this, either.

“We refuse to compromise safety in this process,” Anderson said on Friday.

Simply put, those hankering for news must instead chew on their nails for another night.

SIU OFFERS EDWARD: Du Quoin track star Dasani Edward didn’t need a senior season to land a Division I scholarship, as it turned out.