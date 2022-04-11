Prep Notebook | Teams take advantage of break in the cold for busy sports weekend

For what felt like the first time all spring, the weekend provided absolutely gorgeous weather and teams took full advantage of it.

After a week of freezing temperatures with rain and sleet, Saturday was comfortably in the mid-50s for Carbondale’s annual Fralish Cup Showcase and an absolute bevy of events at Carterville’s facilities.

The Lions welcomed both the softball and baseball teams from Tolono Unity and Carbondale with the Rockets besting the Terriers on both diamonds. But Carterville was able to knock off a tough Tolono squad, winning 2-0 in a game that was scoreless into the fourth inning.

Just across the parking lot, the Carterville Invitational was in full swing and the Lions had a strong showing with the boys team taking first place and the girls placing second behind Tolono. Herrin took second in the boys meet and third in the girls. Benton took third in the boys meet, with Harrisburg following them. Carbondale took fourth in the girls and fifth in the boys.

Meanwhile, over at the Fralish Cup in Carbondale, the Lions didn’t fare as well on the pitch – falling 8-0 to a strong St. Charles East squad and 3-0 to Poplar Bluff from Missouri.

It was that same St. Charles East team that ended Marion’s hopes at a perfect season, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the year in the form of a 3-0 defeat. But the Wildcats did handle Sikeston from across the border with a 7-1 final that morning and went 2-1 over the full Fralish Cup Showcase.

Carbondale’s tennis team was in action at the Triad Tournament, finishing in third place with a 4-1 win over Peoria Richwoods in the penultimate match.

On Tuesday, Anna-Jonesboro senior bowler Madi Hawk announced she will continue both her athletic and academic careers at Southeastern Illinois College.

“I really feel fortunate to be able to sign Madi,” SIC coach Doug Cottom said in a press release. “She comes from a very strong high school program…and has been their anchor bowler for several years now. Madi is a strong left-handed player that will step in and help the women’s program immediately.”

Elsewhere, Murphysboro soccer fell to Breese Central 3-0, Harrisburg baseball continued its great season with a 5-0 win over Hamilton County and Du Quoin, Elverado and Edwards County all came out of a three-way series with a win. The Indians bested the Falcons 7-4, but fell to Edwards County 6-5. Elverado, meanwhile, had no problem with Edwards County with an 18-4 victory.

